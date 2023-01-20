Broadway Dallas has high hopes for a new high-profile season

Ticket sales plummeted for nearly all arts groups after the 2020 lockdown, but one local company that has fared better than most is Broadway Dallas, formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals.

Since returning to the stage with Wicked in 2021 — the first Broadway show to reopen in the US — Broadway Dallas has sold 561,900 tickets for its touring Broadway shows, according to company executive Mike Richman.

During its five-week run of Wicked alone, Broadway Dallas drew more than 120,000 paying customers to Fair Park’s Music Hall. Those are football numbers.

On Friday, the company trotted out its list of shows for the 2023-24 season. It opens on Nov. 21 with the Tony Award-winning Broadway showstopper MJ, focused on the late pop star Michael Jackson. What follows are Les Miserables (Dec. 20-31), Tina — The Tina Turner Musical (Jan. 23-Feb. 4, 2024), Beetlejuice (Feb. 20-March 3, 2024) and Girl from the North Country (April 9-21, 2024), which features “reimagined songs” by Bob Dylan. Richman calls it not a jukebox musical but an original story.

After that come a trio of closing shows even more likely to draw sold-out crowds: Hamilton (May 8-June 9, 2024), Hairspray (June 18-30, 2024) and Funny Girl (Aug. 6-18, 2024). Hamilton‘s five-week run takes place at the Winspear Opera House. All other shows will be at the Music Hall at Fair Park.