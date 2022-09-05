Broadalbin-Perth volleyball bidding for fourth straight Class B title

Broadalbin-Perth volleyball Coach Kayla Twardzik encourages her team during an Aug. 26 practice at Broadalbin-Perth High School.

BROADALBIN — After winning the Section II Class B title last fall, the three-time Defending Class B girls volleyball Champions Broadalbin-Perth are looking to remain on top.

Last season, the Patriots went 17-1 on a run to the state semifinals. Head Coach Kayla Twardzik recognizes the role now-graduated Seniors played in last year’s success. Olivia Fraser and Sophia Rogers were Foothills Council first team, while Shelby Fenton, Alexandria Georgelos and Maddalena Minkler were all Honorable Mention. But, she also sees the potential in the Squad preparing for the season ahead.

“We lost some very key players, but we’re returning some very good players as well,” said head Coach Kayla Twardzik. “This group has been working hard in the offseason to get ready for this year.”

The head coach likes what she is seeing from her 2022 team, which includes six returners and four newcomers.

“This group is extremely dedicated and enthusiastic,” Twardzik said. “I’m very excited for this season.”

Returning for the Patriots are Seniors Alexandra Dunn, Cynthia McDougall and Samantha Westfall, Juniors Camille Calderone and Haley Tomlinson, and sophomore Laurel Mitchell. Westfall was a third selection to the league’s first team, while Mitchell made the second team, and Tomlinson and Calderone were the team’s fourth and fifth honorable mentions.

Rounding out the roster are Juniors Emily Jordan, Alixandria Shrome and Jordyn Sowle and sophomore Jillian Sanford.

“My expectations for us are that we’re going to take a team-first attitude and be about the ‘we’ rather than the ‘me’,” Twardzik said. “My girls are buying into that and, by doing that, we will have success. Having fun is important as well, and I want them to be excited to come to practice.”

The program, between varsity and JV, has 24 players. The varsity coach says the group is deep, but also skilled.

“We have great numbers in our program, and we’ve also got great quality,” Twardzik said. “We’re very, very fortunate.”

She will be assisted this season by Emily Orminski, a Galway graduate.

Broadalbin-Perth hosts Glens Falls in its season opener on Tuesday at 6:30 pm