“Bro Took the Washed Allegations Personally”: 4X NBA Champion Turning Back the Clock for Stephen Curry’s Warriors Leaves NBA Twitter in a Frenzy

After missing out on a substantial amount of time on the court, it looks like Klay Thompson is ready to make up for the lost time. The Golden State Warriors went up against the Houston Rockets and for a change, it wasn’t just a Stephen Curry show, as Klay Thompson came to life right from the start. The Warriors ended up taking down the Rockets 127-120.

Klay Thompson literally turned back the clock for fans. Thompson seemed to be in the zone from the start of the game as he had 20 points in the first quarter himself, shooting 7-9 from the field and 4-5 from the three-point line.

Stephen Curry has his Splash Brother back

Klay Thompson was away from the game for about 941 days due to injuries. And many fans and analysts criticized him for his game. A lot of doubt was cast upon Thompson on whether he’ll be able to return to the original form that he had.

Nov 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Well, this performance by Thompson should arguably be enough to keep all the naysayers quiet for a while. Klay Thompson had been gradually improving his game since his return. And it seems like he may have just been waiting patiently for a breakout game, which he finally got against the Houston Rockets.

Fans couldn’t help but mention the obvious that Thompson might have taken all that criticism personally and chose to ball out. One fan tweeted, “Bro took the washed allegations personally.” Another fan commented, “60 incoming.”

Here are some reactions from NBA Twitter:

While Thompson may not have had 60 in the game, he wasn’t too far behind. He ended the game with 41 points, shooting 14-23 from the field and 10-13 from beyond the arc. He also had 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for the game.

Thompson overcomes injuries and doubt

Thompson had been dealing with injuries that had sidelined him for an extended period of time. Even Charles Barkley ripped Thompson a new one, saying he won’t be able to perform. Klay had once gotten emotional in a post-game interview over Barkley’s words.

It obviously would’ve been hard on Thompson for everyone to doubt his skill and his will to come back to his original form after a long injury layover. However, it looks like the four-time NBA Champion did a good job of overcoming the doubters and playing a key role in getting his team over the line with a win.

A Klay Thompson back at his best is undoubtedly very good news for Golden State Warriors fans. Finally, Stephen Curry can possibly take some time off from leading the team almost single-handedly while Thompson lights up the hardwood.