Britten Pears Arts Reveals January to May 2023 Season

Britten Pears Arts announced its lineup for the coming months. The company will present a wide range of musical activities including fan-favorite operas as well as new operas, premieres, headlining performers, orchestral concerts, education programs, and more.

This article will only feature vocal-related events.

Running January to April the Britten Pears Young Artist Program will present Friday Lunchtime Concerts. All concerts take place at the Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall and will feature various types of Classical programs.

Performance Date: Jan. 6 – April 28, 2023

The members of the Jubilee Opera will present a new adaptation of John Gay’s “The Beggar’s Opera” at the Britten Studio beginning at 6 pm

Performance Date: March 12, 2023

Bill Barclay’s “The Chevalier” makes its UK Premiere with The London Philharmonic Orchestra. The event takes place at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall beginning at 7 pm

Performance Date: March 19, 2023

Next will be works by JS Bach, Handel, Elena Langer’s “Love and Endings,” and the Premiere of Michael Berkeley’s “Insects,” a Britten Pears Arts commissioned piece written for harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani. Soprano Anna Dennis, Esfahani, and oboist Nicholas Daniel take the stage at the Britten Studio at 7:30 pm

Performance Date: April 7 & 8, 2023

Bach’s St Matthew Passion will be performed from memory by Solomon’s Knot, an “international, flexible collective of unconducted Singers and instrumentalists.” There will be nine singers, 26 instrumentalists, and no conductor present at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall. The Easter Sunday concert starts at 4 pm

Performance Date: April 9, 2023

Tenebrae brings a collection of Bach Motets including Singet dem Herrn, along with Sacred vocal music of Sir James MacMillan to the Snape Maltings Concert Hall at 7:30 pm.

Performance Date: May 27, 2023

The English Touring (ETO) in partnership with the Old Street Band will present three operas with period instruments. First up is Handel’s Giulio Cesare. Sergey Rybin will conduct James Conway’s 2017 version at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall. The performance beings at 7:30 pm.

Performance Date: April 20, 2023

Next up is Eloise Lally’s new production of Donizetti’s Lucrezia Borgia conducted by ETO’s Music Director Gerry Cornelius. The performance will also take place at Snape Maltings Concert Hall at 7:30 pm

Performance Date: April 21, 2023

Finally, Valentina Ceschi will direct a new production of Rossini’s Il viaggio a Reims conducted by Jonathan Peter Kenny. This production also takes place at the Snape Maltings Concert Hall at 7:30 pm

Performance Date: April 22, 2023