Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Her Soccer Days: ‘Always Be Yourself’

See Brittany Mahomes’ Adorable Throwback to Her Soccer Days for National Girls and Women In Sports Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CoICp5kpywU/

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Brittany Mahomes is celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a throwback!

On her Instagram Wednesday, the 27-year-old wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted an adorable photo of her younger self from her days playing soccer in honor of the national holiday.

“If I could give you one piece of advice when I was a young girl in sports… it would be: ‘Be proud of who you are and where you came from. Always be yourself and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t!'” Brittany captioned her post. She included a hashtag for National Girls And Women in Sports Day.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes Tweets Snarky Message for Bengals’ Eli Apple After Chiefs’ Playoffs Win

In the second photo, Brittany is sitting on a bench press as she drinks a bottle of the sports drink, Bio Steel. She also wrote #TeamBioSteel in her caption.

NFL agent and attorney Chris Cabot, who negotiated her husband’s contract to play for the Chiefs — the largest deal in football history, according to Forbes — commented on Brittany’s post.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick and Sterling

Brittany Mahomes/instagram

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Be First Black Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl

“All time leading goals scorer in college. 😤 Played professional soccer. ✔️ Multi-sport athlete growing up. 👏 Part-owner of an NWSL team.📈 Keep setting the pace, Britt 🙌,” Cabott wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brittany played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and professional soccer in Iceland. Along with her husband, she is a part-owner of the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League team, which she co-founded with Chris and Angie Long.

She married the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in March 2022. They share 23-month-old daughter Sterling Skye, and 2-month-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.