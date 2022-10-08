Brissette’s Overtime Goal Lifts Field Hockey to First Conference Win

Next Game: Monmouth 10/9/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 09 (Sun) / 3:00 PM Monmouth

PROVIDENCE, RI – Elizabeth Brissette picked the perfect time to score her first goal of the season for Columbia field hockey (3-7, 1-2), netting the game-winner against Brown in the second minute of overtime on Saturday afternoon. The Lions defeated the Bears 3-2.

Brown fired off 18 shots. Katie Wimmer continued her dominance in the cage, posting 10 saves, keeping the Lions in the contest. She now has 78 on the season. Columbia’s three points came on 12 shots, six of which were on goal.

Annabelle Brodeur also got her first goal of the year, giving the Lions a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Samantha Petrucco was on the assist. Columbia carried its one-goal advantage into the second quarter.

Wimmer had two crucial saves in the second quarter, keeping the Bears off the scoreboard. Columbia led 1-0 at the half.

Brown recorded the equalizer right after the seven-minute mark of the third quarter. Nearly three minutes later, MK Myklebust tallied her second goal in three games, recapturing the lead for the Lions. Brown responded with a goal two minutes before the quarter break.

Wimmer added two more saves in the fourth quarter. Neither team could end the stalemate, forcing the first overtime game of the season for Columbia. For the Bears, the extra time marked their fifth overtime appearance of 2022.

Despite the lack of overtime experience this season, Columbia did not back away from the challenge. Brissette’s goal came at the 62:03 mark of the first overtime period. Lindsey Yu was on the assist, her second of the year.

Up next, the Lions host Monmouth Tomorrow at 3:00 pm for their Pride game, celebrating LGBTQ+ history month.

