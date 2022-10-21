‘Bringing The Arts To Life’ At The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center

Palm Beach State College’s Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center in Belle Glade is “Bringing the Arts to Life” beginning in November with an entertaining lineup of performances for the 2022-23 season.

“We are extremely excited to welcome you to our new season of live performances,” PBSC Theaters Executive Director Mark Alexander said. “We are proud to serve our community with a diverse offering of performing arts experiences that warm the heart, enrich the soul and maybe even get you up to dance!”

Get into the holiday spirit with the Celtic Angels Christmas on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Paired with show-stopping, world-class Champion Irish dancing, Celtic Angels Christmas is sure to awe and entertain with traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes. Starring the vocals of Louise Barry, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth, Katie Sweeney and Chloe Haven, these dynamic Divas enthrall and delight with their spine-tingling harmonies. Under the watchful eye of Assistant Director Sarah Costello, the Celtic Knight Dancers seem to defy Gravity as they command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence.

The Latin Divos features Ernesto Cabrera, Fernando Gonzalez and Will Corujo as director and founder. They will be on stage Tuesday, Jan. 10. They are a pop/opera trio that performs a diverse repertoire from opera to some of the all-time Greatest songs with Latin flavor. In addition, the violin and saxophone make them unique in the music genre as the “New Latin Pop-Opera” with great recognition from audiences across the Americas and abroad. Their repertoire includes hits sung in Italian, English, Spanish and French that are sure to be a delightful performance.

On Monday, Jan. 23, the World of Musicals will take you on an emotional journey that will leave you spell bound. Broadway is back in the Glades! Enjoy beautiful and emotional ballads from Evita and Les Miserablesand great favorites from Dirty Dancing, We Will Rock You, The Lion King, Rocky and Sister Act.

The Harlem Gospel Travelers (singers Thomas Gatling, George Marage and Dennis Bailey) will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 9. Produced by Eli Paperboy Reed, Look Up! marks the group’s first full-length release as a trio, as well as their first collection of totally original material. The music still draws deeply on the Gospel Quartet tradition of the 1950s and 1960s, but there’s a distinctly modern edge. The songs are bold and resilient, facing down doubt and despair with faith and perseverance.

Performing on Thursday, Feb. 23 are Branden & James. They’ll bring the soulful timbre of James on his cello combined with Branden’s emotional and powerful vocals, creating a sound that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired. Since forming a duo, they’ve been touring around the world with their innovative, classically inspired pop songs and their undeniable charm and wit. In 2021-22, they launched a 60-city US tour called the Chasing Dreams Tour to promote their recently released debut album, aptly named Chasing Dreams. Shortly after its release, Branden & James were named best unsigned artists in North America by Music Connection magazine.

The Sounds of Soul is next on Thursday, March 16. Get ready to relive the hits of Motown and beyond, as this exciting, high-energy group unleashes superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul. The group is composed of six seasoned performers who have excelled as outstanding singers, dancers and songwriters. Get ready to soak in the hits of the Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, the Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White and more.

London’s Kingdom Choir, best known for their show-stopping performance of “Stand By Me” at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, will energize the audience on Tuesday, March 21. Founded in 1994 by award-winning conductor Karen Gibson, the group draws from various Christian traditions and is dedicated to creating a sound that reflects the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performances.

All performances are at 7 pm Tickets can be purchased by calling (561) 993-1160, online at www.dollyhand.org or visiting the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center Box Office, located on the Palm Beach State College Glades Campus at 1977 SW College Drive in Belle Glade.