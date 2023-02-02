Brighton’s Makena Smith to play college soccer at Purdue

Makena Smith has represented Brighton throughout high school on the basketball court, but never got a chance to do in the sport in which she excels the most.

The nature of the high-level club soccer scene is that players aren’t permitted to play for their high school teams, so Smith could only imagine what it would be like to play for Brighton’s successful soccer program.

“I’ve wanted to play high school soccer for the longest time,” Smith said. “It’s so hard, because the national leagues I’ve played in don’t allow you to play high school soccer. I want to more than anything. I’d like to represent my school.

“With basketball, I haven’t been playing it as long; I try my best. In soccer, I feel like I could really showcase myself on the high school team.”

Brighton's Makena Smith, who has signed with Purdue to play college soccer, played basketball for her high school, but not soccer.

The first time Smith has the opportunity to represent her school on the soccer field will be next fall when she’s a student at Purdue University.

Smith, who originally committed to Florida Gulf Coast as a junior, signed with the Boilermakers to continue her academic and soccer careers.

