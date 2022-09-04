Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister has Wonder goal disallowed by VAR

Everyone is fuming as Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister is denied Wonder goal vs Leicester by VAR

Football fans are blasting VAR after Brighton’s Alexis MacAllister was denied a Wonder goal vs Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The midfielder rifled the ball into the top corner of the net from outside the box before running off celebrating with his teammates.

But Brighton’s Celebrations were cut short when the Sensational goal was reviewed by VAR.

Alexis McAllister’s disallowed Wonder goal v Leicester

First of all, let’s watch the goal.

You will not see a better Strike this season…! 🔥 What. A. Hit. But it’s another contentious VAR decision this weekend 😫 pic.twitter.com/Idf0Fzj0wQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

What an unbelievable hit from Mac Allister.

Here’s another angle.

Wat een goal van Mac Allister zeg (jammer genoeg afgekeurd voor offside). 🚀 #bhale pic.twitter.com/vjwpZaZtfC — Tino Schamp (@TinoSchamp) September 4, 2022

Why was Alexis MacAllister’s goal disallowed?

However, the goal was chalked off following a VAR review because Enock Mwepu was in an offside position when the free-kick was played.

For god sake man, how is it an obvious offside if it took 5 minutes to figure it out? Just lost out is one of the goals of the season from Alexis MacAllister pic.twitter.com/8TrdTHTDY1 — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) September 4, 2022

Everyone is fuming VAR disallowed the goal

Although technically a correct decision, many football fans are fuming because they feel that VAR is sapping the Joy out of football.

Over on Twitter, Arsenal Legend Ian Wright tweeted: “Bin it #VAR”.

While legendary broadcaster Jeff Stelling tweeted: “Well done VAR . One of the great goals ruled out for something nobody even appealed for. It’s a total Shambles as it has been from its inception.”

And here’s what Danny Kelly, another brilliant broadcaster, tweeted:

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker tweeted:

Let’s check out some more of the reaction from fans on social media:

Alexis MacAllister went on to score a beautiful free-kick

McAllister didn’t let his head drop after his goal was disallowed, scoring two goals in the final 20 minutes to help Brighton record an impressive 5-2 win over rock-bottom Leicester.

The Argentina International’s second goal was an absolutely exquisite free-kick.

What a performance.

