Brighton vs. Liverpool result, Highlights and analysis as late Mitoma goal dumps holders out

An injury-time goal from Kaoru Mitoma sent Brighton into the fifth round of the FA Cup at the expense of holders Liverpool.

The sides looked all set for an Anfield replay approaching the final minutes of a contest that had earlier seen a Harvey Elliott opener quickly canceled out by Lewis Dunk.

However, Mitoma produced a smart finish at the death to secure a second Seagulls win over Jurgen Klopp’s side in just two weeks.

It also likely ended any realistic hopes of the Reds lifting a Trophy this season, just as a matter of months after they came agonizingly close to a Quadruple success.

Brighton vs. Liverpool result

1H 2H Final Brighton 1 1 2 Liverpool 1 0 1

Goals:

LIV — Elliott — 30th min

BRI — Dunk — 39th min

BRI — Mitoma — 92nd min

Brighton vs. Liverpool as it happened, Highlights

FULLTIME: All over at the Amex and Brighton march into the fifth round of the FA Cup at the holders’ expense thanks to that moment of late drama.

90th min (+2): GOAL! Mitoma has won it for Brighton!!!!!!

The hosts deliver a free-kick to the far post where Estupinan loops it back across to Mitoma and it’s unbelievable feet from the Japanese to cut inside with a Bouncing ball and poking it high into the roof of the net.

VAR checks a possible offside for Estupinan, but he is on and the goal stands.

90th minute: Five minutes to be added on – can either side win this?

88th minute: No further action to be taken by David Coote so a yellow card remains the call, but Ferguson looks in some pain as he limps off to be replaced by Undav.

86th minute: Minutes after replacing Bajcetic, Fabinho catches Ferguson with a pretty grim-looking rake of the studs in a clumsy attempt to win the ball and he could be in trouble if VAR takes a look at this.

83rd min: Alexis Mac Allister down and receiving treatment after getting an almighty shove from Ibrahima Konate.

No foul, according to the referee, who would have had to send the Frenchman off as the last man there.

80th minute: A clearance falls to Ferguson for a powerful shot at goal from close range but it’s an excellent block from Konate to deny him.

79th minute: Thiago Alcantara making way for Curtis Jones as Liverpool make their fourth change.

77th minute: Alisson charges out to play the role of sweeper keeper after a ball finds its way behind. Plenty of time for a big push for a winner from either side here.

71st min: Huge chance for Brighton!

Mitoma Picks out a beauty of a low cross from the left-hand side with the outside of his boot that March looks destined to sidefoot home but Alisson gets out quickly and does enough to block the shot.

67th minute: Danny Welbeck makes way for Brighton as De Zerbi looks to change things up. with Billy Gilmour his replacement.

63rd minute: Dunk now follows Konate into the book for a shirt pull on Gakpo after great feet and Acceleration from the Dutchman.

62nd minute: Konate comes in very late on Ferguson as he attempts to collect possession and that is a deserved booking.

59th minute: Three changes for Liverpool as we approach the hour mark, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott.

55th minute: Mitoma leaves Alexander-Arnold for dead and pulls back a ball that eventually falls to March, but he can’t keep his shot down and it flies over the bar.

51st min: Brighton win a free-kick around 25 yards from the Liverpool goal, which Dunk uses to have a crack at goal that dips nicely but ultimately misses the target.

46th minute: Back under way at the Amex with Brighton having swapped Webster for Veltman at the break.

HALFTIME: An enjoyable 45 minutes of football comes to a close.

43rd min: Gakpo leaves his man for dead in midfield and slips Elliott in behind but the youngster’s second touch shows enough of the ball to Lamptey and he makes a fine recovery challenge.

39th minute: GOAL! Brighton level it up!

Liverpool clear a corner through Alexander-Arnold but only as far as Lamptey, who drives a powerful, low shot goalward that takes a Handy nick off Dunk to deceive Alisson and find the back of the net.

Brighton are level – but Lamptey or Dunk… whose goal was it?@OfficialBHAFC | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/lwQAmuldw9 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 29, 2023

37th minute: Brighton try to get away down the left-hand side but Bajcetic is on hand to clean up, as he has been on a number of occasions so far today.

The teenager certainly seems to have a lot about him.

30th min: GOAL! Liverpool take the lead through Harvey Elliott!

The Reds youngster finishes off a quick Breakaway started by Keita, producing a right-footed finish after latching onto a well-weighted Salah ball in behind.

A brief VAR check for a Keita handball follows but the goal will stand.

25th minute: Elliott slides a perfect ball in behind for Salah to put him in on goal, but an uncharacteristically scuffed finish follows.

A big chance and one you’d have expected the Liverpool man to take.

22nd minute: Mitoma slaloms in off the left and Exchanges passes with Ferguson before getting a left-footed shot away but it’s deflected off Konate and easily collected by Alisson.

17th minute: Bajcetic sees the first yellow card of the match for a late challenge intended on slowing down another Brighton break.

The Spaniard doesn’t look happy, but he can have few complaints.

15th minute: Now Liverpool clear one off the line!

March charges away down the right and feeds the ball in to Ferguson, but the young striker’s low effort is kept out by Alexander-Arnold.

12th minute: Mitoma almost gets in behind the Liverpool defense but is matched stride for stride by Konate, who pinches the ball and helps the visitors retain it.

5th minute: Off the line! Liverpool break through Naby Keita, who funnels the ball out to Salah just inside the area on the right-hand side.

The Egyptian gets an unorthodox shot away at the second time of asking, but Lewis Dunk is on the line to brilliantly clear it.

1st minute: And we’re off!

20 minutes from kickoff: Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson and Darwin Nunez have both been named on the bench today as a result of minor injuries.

50 mins from kickoff: It’ll be fascinating to see how Brighton’s midfield functions without Caicedo today, particularly as they will need to get used to that reality if either Chelsea or Arsenal get their way before the January transfer window closes.

1 hr from kickoff: The team news is in!

Brighton: Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan, March, Gross, MacAllister, Mitoma, Ferguson, Welbeck.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.

1.5 hrs from kickoff: The scene is set, but will it be a happier trip to the south coast for Liverpool this time around?

2 hrs from kickoff: Hello and welcome to The Sporting News’ live coverage of Brighton vs. Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup. If the holders are to keep their defense of the Trophy alive, they are going to need to play far better than they did in suffering a 3-0 defeat at the Amex Stadium just two weeks ago – stick with us for live coverage.

Brighton vs Liverpool lineups

De Zerbi has opted to shuffle his pack for this cup test with Tariq Lamptey and teenage star Evan Ferguson coming in for starts.

Key defender Levi Colwill Misses out through injury, while Moises Caicedo is also absent amid interest in his signature from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Brighton starting XI (4-4-2): Steele (GK) — Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan — March, MacAllister, Gross, Mitoma — Ferguson, Welbeck

For Liverpool, Darwin Nunez is again confined to the bench despite his recent return from injury, with Harvey Elliott retaining his place in the front three as a result.

And Klopp has stuck to his Guns in midfield, with an out-of-form duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho missing out on a place in the starting XI.

Liverpool starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson (GK) — Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson — Keita, Thiago, Bajcetic — Salah, Gakpo, Elliott

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip

What time is Brighton vs. Liverpool kick off?

This FA Cup fourth-round match will kick off at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, January 29 at 1:30 pm local time.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

Date Kickoff time U.S. Sun, Jan. 29 08:30 ET Canada Sun, Jan. 29 08:30 ET UK Sun, Jan. 29 13:30 GMT Australia Mon, Jan. 30 00:30 AEDT India Sun, Jan. 29 19:00 IST Hong Kong Sun, Jan. 29 21:30 HKT Malaysia Sun, Jan. 29 21:30 MYT Singapore Sun, Jan. 29 21:30 SGT New Zealand Mon, Jan. 30 02:30 NZDT

Brighton vs. Liverpool live stream, TV channel

Here’s how to watch all of the action from this match in some of the major territories:

TV channel Streaming U.S. — ESPN+ Canada Sportsnet One, Sportsnet (Regionals) Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Now UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player Australia — Paramount+ New Zealand Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect New Zealand India — — Hong Kong — myTV Super, M Plus Live Malaysia Astro Super Sport 4 Sooka Singapore — —

UK: This match is broadcast live via ITV’s television and streaming platforms in the UK.

U.S: This match Streams on ESPN+ for subscribers in the USA.

Canada: FA Cup matches in Canada are streamed through Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream the match on Paramount+.

