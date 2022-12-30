Brighton vs Arsenal: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Gunners are top of the table and up against the team that knocked them out of the Carabao Cup

Arsenal are looking to preserve their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League when they visit Brighton on Saturday.

The Gunners came from behind to beat West Ham to make it five straight wins in the English top-flight but face a tough test as they come up against the team that knocked them out of the Carabao Cup in November.

Brighton vs Arsenal latest odds

Arsenal are favorites to win this game at odds of 11/10 (2.10) with bet365.

Brighton are the big outsiders to get three points at 12/5 (3.40) and the draw is set at 5/2 (3.50).

Brighton vs Arsenal first goal scorer odds

Eddie Nketiah found the net during his side’s win against West Ham and is the favorite to get the first goal of the match at odds of 11/2 (6.50) while team-mates Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are available at 7/1 (8.00).

For the home team, the shortest priced player to open the scoring is Danny Welbeck at 11/2 (6.50) while Deniz Undav and Evan Ferguson are on offer at 7/1 (8.00).

Brighton vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal are without Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson for this game, but that didn’t hinder them too much against West Ham as they ran out 3-1 winners.

Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu may be back for the visitors, who have won eight and drawn one of their last nine matches in the Premier League.

Brighton lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa before the World Cup and then were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Charlton upon their return to action last week, but the Seagulls bounced back with a win against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Star player Moises Caicedo is suspended for this game while Jakub Moder, Adam Webster and Alexis MacAllister are also to miss out.

Brighton vs Arsenal tips and predictions

Arsenal have won eight of their last nine matches in the league while there have been over 2.5 goals in Brighton’s last five matches. Backing Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 9/4 (3.25)then, looks an appealing bet, especially as it paid off when these teams last met.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365