Brighton beats 4-time Defending state golf champ Northville

Brighton has one of the best girls golf programs in the state, but the Bulldogs haven’t won a KLAA West Championship in five years.

That’s not Brighton’s fault.

The Bulldogs have played in the same division since 2018 with Northville, which has won the last four state Division 1 championships, and Plymouth, which was the state runner-up in 2018 and 2021.

Brighton's Maddy Martens placed second with a 38 in a dual match against Northville at Oak Pointe Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Barring a collapse, Brighton will win its first division championship since 2017 after beating Northville, 162-168, Tuesday at Oak Pointe Country Club.

It’s the first time the Bulldogs have beaten Northville in a dual match since the KLAA realigned in 2018. Brighton has two division matches remaining at home against Plymouth next Tuesday and at Hartland on Sept. 29. Both upcoming opponents are having down years by their standards.

