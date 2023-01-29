Brighton 2-1 Liverpool LIVE! What a goal

Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE!

Holders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round on Sunday as Kaoru Mitoma struck the winning goal in stoppage time. Harvey Elliott put Liverpool ahead, Lewis Dunk equalized before Halftime and the score stayed at 1-1 until Mitoma found the net in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

Liverpool’s teenage midfielder Elliott put them ahead in the 30th minute with a low shot into the far corner following a clever pass from Mohamed Salah. Brighton equalized nine minutes later when Dunk got a flick on a long-range effort from Tariq Lamptey which deflected into the goal, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker wrong-footed.

It was the second time Brighton defeated Liverpool this month, having also beaten Juergen Klopp’s side 3-0 in a Premier League game. Salah missed a good chance in the second half and so did Solly March for Brighton before Mitoma controlled the ball on the half volley before firing home a dramatic late winner. Relive the game below with our dedicated match blog.

Brighton vs Liverpool latest news

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 2 – 1 Liverpool FC

15:46 , Alex Young

Full-time

15:27 , Alex Young

97 min: The holders are out!

GOAL!

15:22 , Alex Young

92min: Mitoma has won it for Brighton has an Absolute stunner! He takes a touch to take it away from the defender on the volley and then fires home!

The holders are crashing out!

15:19 , Alex Young

90min: Five minutes added on.

15:18 , Alex Young

89 min: He’ll be OK to continue, thankfully. Fabinho is booked, could also have been a red.

15:16 , Alex Young

86min: Pause in play as Ferguson gets medical attention after a very bad foul by Fabinho, connecting with the forward’s Achilles.

15:10 , Alex Young

82min: Oof, has Konate got away with one? Maybe. He holds back Mac Allister as the Brighton forward looks to close down on goal. The referee waves away the protests, and it’s not even a free kick.

Surely a foul and, therefore, a red card!

15:07 , Alex Young

80min: Jones replaces Thiago.

15:06 , Alex Young

78min: This second half hasn’t quite lived up to the promise of the first, mainly as Brighton appear to have settled for the draw.

15:00 , Alex Young

71 min: March has to score, laid on a plate by Mitoma, but his shot hits Alisson and then the rebounds come back off him and wide.

Not a sitter but he will be very frustrated not to have scored.

14:55 , Alex Young

67 min: The game has gone a bit quiet in the last 10 minutes or so, but Brighton don’t seem to mind as they’ve just made a defensive change with Gilmour replacing Welbeck.

14:51 , Alex Young

63 min: Dunk is booked for the most cynical of fouls on Gakpo to stop Gakpo bursting towards goal.

The free kick comes to nothing.

14:47 , Alex Young

57min: Triple change for Liverpool as Elliott, Keita and Alexander-Arnold are replaced by Nunez, Henderson and Milner.

Trent doesn’t look too happy about it.

14:39 , Alex Young

50min: Brighton have started the second half on top. Dunk just went close with a free kick, which spun up and over the wall but fizzed narrowly wide.

14:34 , Alex Young

46min: Back on the way.

14:31 , Alex Young

The second half is almost upon us. More goals in this, for sure.

Half-time!

14:17 , Alex Young

46min: That’s your lot for a fun first half at the Amex.

14:14 , Alex Young

42min: Another chance for Elliott, who takes Keita’s throughball in his stride but his second touch allows Lamptey to get in a boot to clear.

GOAL!

14:10 , Alex Young

39 min: Immediate response from Brighton, and it’s via a big deflection!

Lamptey has a pop from the edge of the area, which flicks off Dunk to wrongfoot Alisson!

GOAL!

14:02 , Alex Young

30min: It’s Salah’s turn to feed Elliott into the area and the youngster turns smartly and fires past Steele.

There’s a brief VAR check for handball earlier in the move, but the goal stands.

13:57 , Alex Young

27 min: This is a really great cup tie so far.

Sitter!

13:55 , Alex Young

25min: A superb through ball from Elliott sets Salah free of the Brighton defense and through on goal, but the forward fluffs his lines and fires well wide of the far post.

13:52 , Alex Young

20min: Brighton look really good, again.

First March lets fly from the edge of the area, which flies over, before Mitoma opts to go low and forces Alisson into a good stop.

They are flooding forward with confidence.

Off the line! (again)

13:47 , Alex Young

15 min: Now it’s Brighton’s chance to be denied!

A slip from Gomez sees Ferguson with the goal gaping to surely just slot home, but the ball is caught under his feet and Alexander-Arnold can block on the line.

13:43 , Alex Young

9min: Elliott fancies another FA Cup stunner after his winner against Wolves in the last round, but his shot from the edge of the area is scuffed and rolls calmly wide.

Off the line!

13:35 , Alex Young

4min: A frantic start to the game! Brighton and Liverpool are not Messing around in the opening stages and the latter almost take the lead through Salah, only for Dunk to hoof it off the line.

Kick off!

13:31 , Alex Young

1 min: Here we go!

13:17 , Alex Young

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to ITV ahead of the game.

“We understood what happened [in the recent loss to Brighton] and it cannot happen again and we have the chance to show that today.”

He continued: “We are going in the right direction. We were more compact [in our last game]the front three are the same for the second time in a row, we need a little bit of consistency and for that we don’t change too much.”

(PA)

13:06 , Alex Young

“Moises is a good guy, Brighton manager Di Zerbi tells ITV. “We will see tomorrow and the next days what happens.

“We hope he stays with us for the rest of the season, but this a question for the club and Moises.

“Moises is a good guy. In life you can make mistakes. We will see the best solution for the club, for him and for us.”

12:59 p.m , Alex Young

On Caicedo, BBC Sport reports this afternoon that Brighton have no intention of selling the Ecuador midfielder despite his public plea to be sold in light of bids from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Seagulls owner Tony Bloom has the final say, has no need to sell with the club in a healthy financial position and, according to BBC Sport, has informed Arsenal of the same.

Caicedo has been told to stay away from the club until Wednesday and then they will hope the matter calms down. BBC Sport add that Brighton believe Caicedo has been badly advised.

(Getty Images)

12:38 p.m , Alex Young

Moises Caicedo is, as expected, missing from the Brighton Squad to face Liverpool.

The Ecuador midfielder wants to leave the club after Arsenal had a £60 million bid for him turned down on Friday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced James Milner in Liverpool’s only change from the goalless draw with Chelsea.

Liverpool XI

12:32 p.m , Alex Young

…and the holders.

Brighton XI

12:31 p.m , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

12:20 p.m , Alex Young

Team news is imminent. Liverpool should go fairly strong (right?) while Brighton need to replace the absent Caicedo.

Score Prediction

12:02 , Alex Young

Much will depend on the strength of the sides put out by the two managers, but there’s every chance Brighton will enjoy another memorable win over Liverpool.

The Seagulls are Flying at the moment, particularly in forward areas, and can cause Liverpool’s defense more problems, even if this match proves to be tighter than the recent Premier League encounter.

Brighton to win, 2-1.

Liverpool team news

11:42 a.m , Alex Young

Stefan Bajcetic looks set to start for the Reds in midfield, just a few days after signing a new Liverpool contract, with Thiago and Naby Keita also potentially starting.

“We were pretty careful with him, because of his age. He showed now he is ready and for us it is very helpful, with all of his natural skills,” Klopp said this week of the youngster

The absences of Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van DIjk to name just a few limit Klopp’s options when it comes to rotating his team, so it’s likely to be a relatively strong side for the visitors.

(Getty Images)

Brighton team news

11:29 , Alex Young

Brighton have told Moises Caicedo to take time off following a public declaration that he wants to leave the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of a bid from Arsenal, but the club are steadfast that he will not be sold before the summer. Nevertheless, he has been asked to stay away from training until after the window closes.

It leaves manager De Zerbi looking for different options for the visit of Liverpool, with the possibility of Tariq Lamptey returning to the starting line-up for the first time since the defeat to Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, after he impressed as a late substitute against Leicester.

Adam Lallana is a doubt ahead of the visit of his former side, while Levi Colwill is facing a long spell on the sidelines with a quad injury.

Where to watch

11:12 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1. Coverage gets underway at 12.45pm GMT.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome

11:00 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup fourth round Clash between Brighton and Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm GMT, stick with us.