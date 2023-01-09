‘Brightest star of prose and Poetry of Kashmir’: Rehman Rahi dies at 98

Prominent poet and Kashmir’s first Jnanpith awardee Professor Rehman Rahi died on Monday at the age of 98.

Officials and family sources said Rahi breathed his last at his Srinagar residence early in the morning. He is survived by four children.

Born on May 6, 1925, Rahi wrote several collections of Poems and translated the works of some of the celebrated Poets in other languages ​​into Kashmiri.

He received the highest literary honor of the country — Jnanpith award — in 2007 for his collection ‘Siyah Rood Jaeren Manz’ (In Black Drizzle).

“Oh Kashmiri language, I swear by you, you are my awareness and my sight. You are a Radiant ray of my consciousness…,” he has written in chaste Kashmiri.

Rahi had received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 for his Poetry collection Nawroz-i-Saba and got the Padma Shri in 2000.

He had started his career as a clerk in a government department in 1948 after which he continued his education and completed an MA in Persian and English in the 1950s and 60s. He was an academic at Kashmir University for most of his life.

His Demise was widely condoled by literary personalities, officials and politicians of Jammu and Kashmir.

Veteran satirist and poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef said Rahi was the brightest star of prose and poetry of Kashmir. “He was a pioneer in the promotion of Kashmiri language,” he said as he participated in Rahi’s funeral.

Office of lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called Rahi one of the influential Poets of Kashmiri. “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Jnanpith awardee Prof Rehman Rahi, one of the most influential Poets in Kashmiri in recent times. His passing marks the end of an era. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers,” Sinha said in a tweet.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti called Rahi a towering literary figure. “Saddened to hear about the sad demise of towering literary personality and Gyaanpeeth Awardee Jinab Rehman Rahi sb. In his death Kashmiri Literature and society has been left with a void that can never be filled. My condolences to the family (sic),” she said.

“He will be remembered for his pre-eminent contribution as a poet and as a critic enriching Kashmiri language and literature in a profound manner. With his memorable and progressive poetry, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of people. Today the literary world of Kashmir has suffered a great loss,” said National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah.

CPIM leader MY Tarigami said, “His creative brilliance found expression in various genres of literature. His works reflect the cultural and political vicissitudes of Kashmir. They’ll continue to influence young bards and writers. Deep condolences.”

Halqa e Adab Sonawari, one of the oldest literary organizations of Kashmir, described Rahi as a doyen of Kashmiri literature. The organization termed his death a great loss to the Kashmiri language and literature.