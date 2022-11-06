Briefs: Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair set for Nov. 12-13 | Kingman Daily Miner

KINGMAN – The 46th annual Kingman Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Boulevard in Kingman.

Organizers wrote in a news release that the fair attracts more than 100 vendors from across Arizona and adjacent states, and provides an opportunity for some early Christmas shopping.

The vendors will offer “a wonderful variety of original arts and crafts including quilts, candles, soap, floral arrangements, holiday decorations, woodworking, jewelry, gift items and food.”

Fair hours will be 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Nov. 12 and 9 am to 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 13. Parking costs $3.

There will also be drawings for a number of prizes, and silent auctions for two recliners donated by Mattress Land.

The event is the only fundraiser conducted by the Cancer Care Unit.

Airman Darleen Bland graduates

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Airman Darleen V. Bland, a 2019 Graduate of Lee Williams High School, graduated from the United States Air Force Women’s Security Forces in September at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Bland, who was a member of the Lee Williams track team for four years, joined the Air Force in August.

She will continue her education and training at Lackland as part of the 737th Training Group.