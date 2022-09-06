Bridport Literature Festival tickets are on sale

SOME events for a popular literary festival sold out quickly after tickets went on sale.

Tickets went on sale for the Bridport Literary Festival (BridLit) on Friday August 26, with tickets for PJ Harvey and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who are at Sladers Yard, West Bay, being snapped up instantly.

The event runs from November 6-12.

Other events involving big names at bigger Venues – such as Dame Sheila Hancock, actor Hugh Bonneville in conversation with Lord Fellowes, politician Lord Patten and bestselling author Maggie O’ Farrell, who are all appearing at The Electric Palace, Bridport – are also selling quickly .

BridLit director Tanya Bruce-Lockhart paid tribute to staff at Bridport Tourist Information Center where tickets are being sold.

She said: “They have been working flat out to meet the demand. They always go above and beyond when it comes to BridLit and we’re so grateful for their fantastic support.”

Highlights of this year’s festival include the Writer Kit de Waal, who’ll be at the Electric Palace on Friday November 11 at 6.30pm, who will be talking to Lisa Blower about her memoir, Without Warning and Only Sometimes – Scenes from an Unpredictable Childhood .

In a household of opposites and extremes, and caught between three worlds, Irish, Caribbean and British in 1960s Birmingham, Kit and her siblings knew all the words to the best songs, caught sticklebacks in jam jars and braved hunger and Hellfire until they could all escape. Kit de Waal’s memoir is a story about childhood and how a girl who grew up in a house where the Bible was the only book on offer, went on to discover a love of reading that inspires her to this day.

Dorset’s very own Joanna Quinn will be at The Bull Hotel Ballroom on Monday November 7 at 3.30pm. A former Reporter at the Dorset Echo and at the Bridport and Lyme Regis News, Joanna’s debut novel, The Whalebone Theatre, is an immersive coming-of-age novel set on the Dorset coast against a backdrop of two world wars.

The festival launches on Sunday, November 6 at 10.30am at the Bull Hotel with Simon Parker and Riding Out A Journey of Love, Loss and New Beginnings, an inspirational story about how he overcame adversity by taking a 3,500-mile bike ride across Britain.

Tickets are available from the Bridport TIC, in Bucky Doo Square (telephone 01308 424901 and email [email protected]), and online at bridlit.com