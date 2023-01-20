Bridging Rainbow Warriors volleyball’s past and present

Mahalo for supporting the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For Kupono Fey, today marks a convergence of the past, present and future of University of Hawaii men’s volleyball.

As a former Rainbow Warrior outside hitter, Fey will take part in the alumni vs. alumni match preceding UH’s rematch with Saint Francis Tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Following the 4 pm exhibition, he’ll return to his duties on the UH bench as a first-year Assistant Coach when the top-ranked Warriors (3-0) face the Red Flash (0-3) in the 7 pm finale of their two-match series.

The UH coaching staff is also hosting a group of recruits in town on their official visits as the Warriors look to maintain the program’s trajectory Fey and his teammates helped set during his college career from 2014 to ’17.

“It’s all about the culture and who comes before you and setting an example and leaving a Legacy for the next generation,” Fey said as the Warriors reported to UH’s Gym 1 for Thursday’s practice. “For these guys, they’re going to inspire so many kids and we’re getting so many good recruits because of them. … We have to keep building that culture.”

Among Fey’s responsibilities since joining the coaching staff was picking up former Assistant Coach Josh Walker’s template in maintaining ties with the program’s alumni base.

Among those expected to return today are alums representing the program’s early days, such as Clyde Ching (1975-76, ’78) and Dalwyn Wong (1974-76). Avery Enriques is the most recent graduate as part of last year’s national championship team.

Fey (2014-17) will reunite with Kolby Kanetake (2013-16), Davis Holt (2012-15) and Brook Sedore (2012-15), members of the 2015 team that earned UH’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2002.

“That was a very special team, just a rag-tag group of transfers and everything,” Fey said. “We didn’t even sell tickets in the upper Bowl (of the arena). It was all lower Bowl to make it look full on TV.”

Fey ended his career in the 2017 Final Four and Larry “Tui” Tuileta (2017-18), James Anastassiades (2017-20) and Evan Larochelle (2017) are slated to return today.

Two years later, the Warriors reached the NCAA final and two years after that won the first of their back-to-back national championships.

Now part of the coaching staff, Fey is looking to help continue the Warriors’ ascent.

“It’s good to be back and be part of it,” he said. “They’re great kids, they want to learn, they work so hard. Obviously, they won two championships, but they have a lot to work on and I want to push them. And if they ever want to play pro I want to keep pushing them, because they can still grow.”

Fey recently completed his professional career playing for Foinikas Syros Volleyball Club in Greece, giving him a conversation point with UH’s Greek combo of outside hitter Spyros Chakas and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias. But actually conversing in Greek is another matter.

“We share a lot of memories about that,” said Fey, who met Chakas’ father while playing in Greece. “It was impossible to learn the Greek language.

“I got the phrases down like, hello, good morning, how are you, but it was tough.”

The current Warriors swept Saint Francis 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 on Wednesday with the starters rolling early and the “B side” finishing out the match. Setter Jakob Thelle was a constant throughout the sweep.

“Every position in our starting lineup is an Unreal player, so naturally you have to rise to that level of competition in practice,” outside hitter Kana’i Akana said after tying his career high with seven kills. “Playing against those guys it definitely elevates you as a player, and goes to show the strength of this program and this culture that (head coach) Charlie (Wade) and (assistant coach) Milan (Zarkovic) and Kupono have built.”

Rainbow Warriors volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Saint Francis (0-3) vs. No. 1 Hawaii (3-0)

>> When: Today, 7 p.m

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> Alumni vs. Alumni match, 4 pm — Gates open at 3:30 pm Fans must have a ticket to the UH-Saint Francis match to attend the alumni match.