Bridgestone launches next-generation e12 Contact golf ball – GolfWRX

Titleist launched its new TSR2, TSR3 and TSR4 products in September 2022, but the launch was noticeably missing a Lightweight “TSR1” model option in the lineup.

That has now changed.

On Monday, Titleist officially announced its new TSR1 drivers, Fairway Woods and hybrids to the TSR family. Compared to the TSR2, TSR3 or TSR4 designs, the Titleist TSR1 products are built with significantly lighter weight constructions that are intended to help golfers with driver swing speeds less than 90 mph.

Not every golfer has the Tour level speed required to maximize distance and forgiveness, so the lighter TSR1 products help these Golfers achieve more swing speed to hit the ball higher, farther and straighter.

Each of the new TSR1 products will be available for presale and fitting on February 2, and they will hit retail shops on February 22. We break down each of the new designs below.

Titleist TSR1 driver

According to Titleist, the new 460cc TSR1 driver weighs a total of 40 grams lighter than the TSR2 thanks to a lighter headweight, 40-gram stock shaft, and a lighter stock grip. Like the other TSR drivers, the TSR1 has Multi-Plateau Variable Face Thickness to boost speed on off-center hits, and the CG (center of gravity) is placed rearward in the heads to increase launch and height.

“The TSR1 line represents a continued commitment to deliver speed to every style of player,” said Stephanie Luttrell, Titleist Director of Metalwood Development, in a press release. “With the TSR1 driver, we found more speed and launch for the player through a Lightweight design, better aerodynamics and our Deepest CG ever in a Titleist driver.”

Titleist TSR1 Fairways

The 180cc TSR1 Fairway Woods are slightly larger than the company’s TSR2 Fairway woods, but they weigh 20 grams lighter. The TSR1 Woods are designed with what Titleist calls an “open hosel construction” that helps to save weight, and they have a deep CG to help Golfers hit the ball higher in the air.

“In designing TSR1 fairways, high launch was the top priority,” said Josh Talge, Vice President, Titleist Golf Club Marketing, in a press release. “We wanted to make the highest launching and most forgiving fairway we could. The result makes for a seamless transition from TSR1 driver through the top end of the bag.”

Titleist TSR1 hybrids

Titleist’s new TSR1 hybrids are built with a larger, “wood-like” size to help golfers find more speed and forgiveness. They’re also built 0.5 inches longer than standard to provide additional assistance creating speed.

“Keeping with the increased demand for higher lofted fairways from players, TSR1 hybrids are the most ‘wood-like’ hybrids we have ever made,” said Talge. “With a larger profile and a slightly longer shaft, TSR1 hybrids promote the speed and launch Golfers may want from a fairway but with the added gapping flexibility to fit into the rest of the bag.”