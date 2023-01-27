Bridgestone e9 golf balls: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

“We had been working with WLD players for the last year to help co-design the e9 ball,” said Elliot Mellow, marketing manager for Bridgestone golf balls. “It’s the first product those guys have had a hand in designing the ball they use. Over the course of working with them we identified a few areas of opportunity, one being aerodynamics (more on that in a bit). This ball is going to be used at all WLD events so it was a pretty cool project to work on.”