Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)

Price: $34.99 per dozen

Specifications: Two-piece ball with contact-modified Surly cover. Available in white, plus matte green, red and yellow.

Available: March

Who They’re For: Golfers who want more distance and a straighter ball flight

The Skinny: The e12 Contact has a unique cover material that Bridgestone calls Flexativ. Thanks to the addition of an impact modifier to the Surlyn, the cover spins less on hard-hit shots but Amplifies spin on slower-swinging shots.

The Flexativ material is complemented by a special dimple pattern. The Contact Force dimple pattern is constructed with a series of interlocking hexagonal dimples that have a raised, circular dimple in the center. At impact, 38 percent more surface area of ​​the ball comes into contact with the club face which, according to Bridgestone, helps send more energy into the shot. In flight the outer dimple is designed to reduce sidespin. The result is longer shots that fly straighter

Bridgestone also said the Contact Dimple design helps on short-game shots because more of the ball’s surface can be grabbed and spun by wedges and short irons.

2022 e12 Contact golf balls – $29.99 per dozen