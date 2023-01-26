Bridgestone e6 ball: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: For close to 20 years Bridgestone’s e6 ball has served as the bellwether of the e-series family of golf balls, promising a straighter flight and coming at a more palatable price point. The original was a three-piece construction, but four years ago the company went to a two-piece model with a softer core. It continues down that path with its latest iteration of the e6, with a softer core and cover designed to enhance the distance and straightness characteristics of the existing model.