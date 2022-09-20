Bridgeport wins Big 10 golf banner | News, Sports, Jobs

FAIRMONT — Bridgeport carded a team-score of 334 to capture the Big 10 Conference Golf Championship Monday under soggy conditions at Green Hills Country Club.

Elkins placed 11th out of 12 teams competing with a 396.

The Tigers were led by senior Tanner Miller, who shot an 88. Lucas D’Angelo followed with a 98, while Drew Hinzman, Dylan Hinzman and Danica Riggins finished with 105s and Brooke Tallman a 120.

Preston placed second with a team-score of 338 and was led by Briar Manko’s low-medalist round of 74.

Grafton was third with a 345, followed by Fairmont Senior (351), East Fairmont (361), Philip Barbour (363), North Marion (365), Buckhannon-Upshur (376), Lincoln (380), Lewis County (391) , Elkins (396) and Robert C. Byrd (432).

Liberty fielded an incomplete team, but the Mountaineers’ Jace Lancaster was honored as the Big 10 Player of the Year after carding a 78 on Monday.

Brayden Cole had an 86 to earn all-tourney and all-conference laurels, Mason Halfin an 88 and Alfred Isch a 93 to pace the Colts.

The Defending league Champion Bucs were paced by Tucker Burr’s 92. Easton Perkins shot a 93, Jevon Westfall a 95 and Jaden Westfall a 96.

Jaden Gregory led the Champion Indians with a 78. Brayden Stutler chipped in with an 81, Anthony Spatafore an 87 and Colton Gerhards an 88.

Up next for Elkins and Philip Barbour is the Class AA Region II tourney set for Monday at Stonewall Resort.

Other teams competing include Lewis County, Liberty, Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd, Roane County and Clay County.

BU, meanwhile, is also scheduled to compete at Stonewall Resort in the Class AAA Region 1 tournament, along with Bridgeport, Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Preston, University and Wheeling Park.