BRIDGEPORT — Putting pen to paper may seem like a simple task for most people.

But for some children growing up with developmental disabilities, everyday tasks such as drawing — or even grasping a paintbrush — can feel like an insurmountable challenge.

That’s why Bridgeport Public Schools is piloting a new arts program this fall specifically designed to help boost fine motor skills for students with disabilities, including those with Autism and other conditions.

“The arts are a great way for kids to develop Occupational therapy skills,” said Sarah-Jane Henry, the school system’s director of Performing and visual arts. “Painting, coloring and building is really fun for kids. They don’t even realize that they’re building muscle memory.”

The program is being piloted for students at AB Skane School and for some students at Barnum School. Altogether, about 300 students are receiving the new arts-focused lessons.

On Thursday, the district held the first of two planned Adaptive arts shows at Barnum highlighting the artwork created by students in the program. The second event is planned for the spring.

In addition to strengthening fine motor skills, the program is also aimed at improving speech and language skills for students with special needs, according to Tracy Taft, a special education teacher who was tapped to lead the new arts program.

“We try to do things that are very hands-on,” Taft said. “The goal that we’re working on for speech in our class is spontaneous language. We want students to comment on anything and everything during the lesson.”

Henry, a former arts teacher, said she conceived of the Adaptive arts program after encountering a physical education curriculum in another district that was created specifically to address the needs of students with disabilities.

The first year of the arts program is paid for through federal and state funds that were directed to the district during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the district may have funding for a second year, Henry said she is now seeking outside funding to ensure the program can continue.

To convince outside groups to provide funding, Henry and Taft are collecting data measuring the impact the Lessons are having on students. Although it is too early to fully analyze the data, Henry said she has already seen encouraging results.

“From a social-emotional standpoint, I can already say it’s helping students based on what I’ve seen from their behavior and their engagement,” she said. “But that’s not really quantifiable.”

Taft said she has also seen signs the program is helping students stay on task. She noted that some students who initially struggled to stay engaged in an assignment for a few minutes are now able to stay on task for much longer.

She credited the early success to the use of open-ended activities that allow students to express their creativity without the pressure of arbitrary rules. One of the first projects involved students dipping old shoes in paint and stamping them on paper in any pattern they wanted.





“A lot of our kids are sensory seekers. They’re looking for that messy, sticky or fluffy sensory input,” she said. “So I like to try to give them activities where it’s only a one- to two-step direction and they can kind of go wild from there.”

Taft said she has been surprised by how much the students have enjoyed the arts lessons. She said she expected some might have found tasks such as cutting and coloring frustrating, but that largely has not been the case.

“I wasn’t sure how it was going to go with our older kids, especially our middle schoolers,” she said. “I thought that it was going to be a little bit harder to get them engaged, but they’ve been really enjoying it.”

