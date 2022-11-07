Bridgeport native’s basketball Clinic aims to keep kids on the right track

University of New Haven Assistant basketball Coach and entrepreneur Shawn Mobilio is holding a series of free basketball clinics.

Before acquiring the role of Assistant coach, the 35-year-old co-owner of Slamma-Jamma Basketball camp first gained notoriety as a player on college courts. Later, he went on to play in semi-pro basketball in the UK

On Sunday, he returned to his hometown of Bridgeport for a basketball clinic at BJ Brown Memorial Park behind Central High School.

Modillo believes basketball can inspire both on and off the court.

“You can learn lessons through basketball, which I think is so important — and if you’re a positive role model to these young youth athletes, it’s only going to change their lives as well as change yourself,” he said.

Parents like Johnny Daniels are grateful for Mobilio’s work.

“I think it’s awesome for them; it’s awesome for the kids, the community,” said Daniels.

Mobilio says he hopes to be a positive force in the community he came from.

After seeing many of his friends end up at places like Bridgeport Correctional Center, which happens to be across the street from BJ Memorial Park, he aims to make a difference in the lives of students.

“Coming back here is amazing, it’s a blessing and it’s a dream come true,” he said.