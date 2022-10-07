Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly

SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) –The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players.

“We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We had to make a very tough decision. But we had to put our kids’ safety first,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez says school officials decided to take a knee for the last three games on Tuesday.

“I came over and noticed that we only had 9 dressed, and everybody else was out with injuries and some Eligibility issues, and at that point, it was unfortunately a no-brainer for us,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez tells us some JV players moved up to varsity. He said he was proud of his kids that put in the hard work to battle on the gridiron, and he knows they are disappointed.

“There’s three more weeks that we’re missing reps, we’re missing opportunities for our Younger kids. And it’s a struggle already with not having a feeder program from third and fourth grade on up, so this does affect the program,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is confident the school will be able to field a varsity and junior varsity team next year. In the meantime, he feels bad for Birch Run, Hemlock, and Flint Hamady, who all stand to lose a JV football game now.

“It’s tough for them because now they got to try and find something for their kids. Again, like I told each one of their AD’s, I apologize for your kids. We know what it’s like to lose a game because of something out of our hands. And so, again I hope they find someone to play, and we wish them the best of luck, and that’s all we can do,” Rodriguez said.

