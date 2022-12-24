Brick District Playhouse close to fundraising goal

The Brick District Playhouse in Fulton is nearing its fundraising goal of the “Save Your Seat” campaign after two recent donations.

This campaign began in 2022 after the Brick District Playhouse received a 2022 Preserve Missouri Award from The Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation.

The goal of the campaign is $150,000.

Ameren recently donated $10,000 to the campaign, and Veterans United donated $5,000. These two donations bring the total raised so far to $125,000.

“We are continually surprised by our community’s generosity and willingness to support the local economy and the arts, as well as preserve our history,” board president Tom Riley said in a release.

Balcony renovations inside the Brick District Playhouse are underway, according to a release. Work is also being done on the floor and ceiling. Bid solicitations are available for construction of the restroom and bar.

Phase one of “Save Your Seat” has been completed, according to the Brick District Playhouse’s website. This phase included renovations on the front lobby, main Auditorium and the building’s exterior.

Phase two is the current phase of the campaign.

The Brick District Playhouse is used by a variety of local groups, according to a release. Concerts, elementary school plays and high school proms are some of the events held at the Playhouse.

Around $900,000 has been generated and invested into the Brick District Playhouse over the past 20 years, according to a release. The Callaway Arts Council, the Callaway Chamber of Commerce, the Brick District and the Callaway Bank are some local supporters of the building, among other individuals and businesses.

To Donate to the “Save Your Seat” campaign or learn more information, call 573-342-3388 or go to the Brick District Playhouse’s website.