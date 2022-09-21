Briarwood Mall offering University of Michigan football game-day parking – even for RVs

ANN ARBOR, MI — University of Michigan football fans, including those looking for a spot to park their RVs on gameday, can now park at Briarwood Mall for easy access to the stadium.

Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor, has partnered with Ann Arbor’s Park N Party and EZ Parking Detroit to offer easy parking for football attendees.

Park N Party allows people to reserve their parking space before a game day, guaranteeing a parking spot near the event. Parking reservations at the mall range from $20 to $450, depending on the size of the vehicle and the dates of parking.

“We’re thrilled to offer college football fans a safe and friendly place to park and tailgate with friends and family before the game,” Natalie Watson, Briarwood Mall director of marketing and business development, said in a statement. “Our Briarwood team is always looking for new ways to be a valuable resource and partner to the Ann Arbor community and those visiting Ann Arbor.”

Parking is available for cars, trucks and recreational vehicles. RVs will also be able to stay for two nights, arriving between 6 and 9 pm on Friday and departing by noon Sunday. A total of 125 spaces are available.

The parking spots give owners of RVs another option for parking their vehicles during football weekends after it was announced they are no longer allowed to park in the Pioneer High School lot, which has long been a spot tailgaters have looked to.

Ann Arbor Public Schools issued a statement explaining its decision to end RV parking at Pioneer High, describing it as a matter of health and safety and citing an April 18 letter from Fire Chief Mike Kennedy detailing numerous life-safety concerns last November regarding overnight recreational vehicles parking at Pioneer High.

Briarwood Mall’s parking lot is located a mile and a half from the stadium. A shuttle will take people to and from the stadium for $3 per person round trip. The shuttle will depart from and return to The Kensington Hotel, 3500 S. State St., directly across from the mall’s parking and tailgate area.

“We’re very excited to be working with Briarwood Mall,” Taylor Bond, president of Park N Party, said in a statement. “Overnight RV parking reservations for Michigan football games are very limited in Ann Arbor. Briarwood Mall offers RV’ers a variety of luxuries they should really enjoy.”

Parking at Briarwood Mall will be available for the remaining five University of Michigan football home games.

For more information or to reserve a spot, find Park N Party online or by phone at 888-926-7275.

