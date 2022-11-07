Brianna Behm’s score lands South Carolina the SEC Championship

Her first goal this season Sunday became an all-time memory for South Carolina midfielder Brianna Behm and the Gamecocks’ Women’s soccer team.

Behm’s perfect finish from a side throw-in during the 56th minute held up as the game-winner as No. 13-ranked South Carolina pulled off a 1-0 upset of No.1 ranked Alabama in Pensacola’s dramatic, first-time staging of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship game.

A well-past capacity crowd of 3,025, an all-time high in the SEC’s 37-year history of Women’s soccer, jammed the Escambia County Stadium at Ashton Brosnaham Park with hundreds standing along fences and sitting in bleacher aisles.

The Gamecocks (13-3-5) win became Alabama’s (19-2-1) first loss in three months, all the way back to Aug. 21 at Miami.

“Just so proud of this team,” said South Carolina’s long-time Coach Shelley Smith, whose 22 seasons at South Carolina have now included three SEC Tournament titles. “We came in as the underdogs and Alabama is such a tremendous team and I can’t say enough about our team’s ability to stay together to know the task they had at hand.

“And to come out here on a very hot, tiring day and do what we had to do to stay together and find a way to win. This team has slowly climbed throughout the SEC play and improved every time they stepped on the field and that’s all I can ask.”

The 10-team tournament’s week-long run in Pensacola and the Brosnaham Soccer Complex featured upset wins, overtime games and games decided on penalty kicks after two overtimes.

Most of all, however, it featured large crowds that exceeded anyone’s dreamy expectations. The Pensacola Sports organization jumped at the chance to bring the event to Pensacola following a 17-year run in Orange Beach, Alabama. The result was a grand slam for the area and its soccer community.

“Just a wonderful first time experience for us,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, after presenting the Championship Trophy and all-tournament team awards at midfield, following the game. “It was an inspiration for me personally and our staff to see the move and embrace of this community and I think the same for our teams.

“(SEC teams) were able to feel this whole experience and great life-long memories in a new place. We are very excited about what happened this year and really excited for the future. I’ve been traveling most of the week in meetings and the reports I was getting from our staff were so encouraging.”

With Alabama’s large number of supporters in the Pensacola area, the Crimson Tide had the biggest contingent of fans hoping to see the Bama team win its first SEC Tournament Championship since the league officially began Women’s soccer with all its members in 1996.

But South Carolina’s Defenders immediately showed notice that it was going to be a struggle to get scoring chances.

The Crimson Tide (19-2-1) riding a 15-game winning streak – the second Longest in NCAA Division I — did not generate a first-half corner kick and had only one shot in the first half that South Carolina’s star goalkeeper , senior Heather Hinz, was required to make a save.

It was a different kind of game than the regular-season meeting between these teams when Alabama won 2-0 in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15.

“It didn’t look like we had the legs (Sunday),” said Alabama Coach Wes Hart, who has steered the Bama program to unprecedented heights. “South Carolina played in the same conditions we did… it was hot and we were both playing on short rest, but we just didn’t look quite as sharp as we usually do.

“But credit South Carolina, they played us tough and limited our chances, and made the most of their chances. We knew we might have a good bit of the ball (possession), but we also knew (Gamecocks) were heard to break down and we didn’t have quite the same dynamic movement.

“We gave ourselves some chances, but it just didn’t fall for us.”

Both teams will now await their seeding and first-round matchups in the NCAA Tournament when the field of teams is announced Monday.

For Alabama, this has been a season unlike any other in team history with a school-record wins, unbeaten streak, a first SEC regular-season title, highest ranking and so forth. The Crimson Tide reached the 1995 SEC Tournament final, back when it was a reduced league, but had not returned since.

This season, history was achieved in many ways. The only

“Certainly we are leaving here with a sour taste because we wanted to win the trophy,” Hart said. “We wanted to twin the SEC Tournament, but I don’t want this to take away from what we have been able to do this year. Certainly, it will be bitter, but gosh, we have so much to be grateful for. It has been an Incredible season and good thing for us there is some more soccer to play for us.”

With the game still scoreless in the second half Sunday, Alabama had two close-range shots – one that was thwarted by Hinz and another that sailed over the goal frame.

With 33:09 left in the half, the Gamecocks got a throw in near the corner kick area. Claire Griffiths made a perfect throw that forward Catherine Barry flicked with a header into the goal area box. Behm got possession, decked a defender and chipped a shot over goalkeeper McKinley Crone’s diving arm into the far right corner of the net.

“There are players on our team that throw it a lot further than that, but Claire throws it accurately and where we need it,” Smith said. “And we haven’t capitalized on that all year and this was a good time to do it.”

And it was also the perfect time for Behm, a junior midfielder from Williamsburg, Virginia, to get her first goal of the season.

“She earned a starting role halfway through the season because of her work,” Smith said. “She is such a good player and really learned how to work and grind in midfield and give us the minutes we needed. I am so glad she was rewarded for us with a goal. She has been a key player for us in the midfield all SEC season, so I am very proud of what she did today.”

From that point, the Gamecocks tightened their defense even more and allowed only a couple of opportunities for Alabama with the ball in the penalty box area. Hinz, named the SEC Tournament most valuable player, denied a couple of shots.

“She has been tremendous all season,” Smith said. “She helped us get here. She saved 2 penalties (kicks) in the (semifinal) game to help us move on and she is so solid.

“We know if there is a chance on goal, most likely she is saving it and that gives everyone in front of her a lot of confidence.”

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. They can be reached at [email protected]