Brianna Behm’s score lands South Carolina the SEC Championship

Her first goal this season Sunday became an all-time memory for South Carolina midfielder Brianna Behm and the Gamecocks’ Women’s soccer team.

Behm’s perfect finish from a side throw-in during the 56th minute held up as the game-winner as No. 13-ranked South Carolina pulled off a 1-0 upset of No.1 ranked Alabama in Pensacola’s dramatic, first-time staging of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship game.

A well-past capacity crowd of 3,025, an all-time high in the SEC’s 37-year history of Women’s soccer, jammed the Escambia County Stadium at Ashton Brosnaham Park with hundreds standing along fences and sitting in bleacher aisles.

Confetti rains from the sky as the University of South Carolina Women's soccer celebrates after winning the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 from the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

The Gamecocks (13-3-5) win became Alabama’s (19-2-1) first loss in three months, all the way back to Aug. 21 at Miami.

“Just so proud of this team,” said South Carolina’s long-time Coach Shelley Smith, whose 22 seasons at South Carolina have now included three SEC Tournament titles. “We came in as the underdogs and Alabama is such a tremendous team and I can’t say enough about our team’s ability to stay together to know the task they had at hand.

