Brian Lynch has St. Rose, on the rise

They are Moments that still rank among Brian Lynch’s most cherished basketball memories.

Like when current Christian Brothers Academy head Coach Geoff Billet hit a three-pointer with eight seconds to play and, after a missed free throw, Greg Gaffney streaked downcourt and scored for CBA at the buzzer to beat St. Anthony back in 1995.

“I remember exactly how that play unfolded with Greg going full court, where I was, the guy from behind who had to pass it out to him. I remember how I was standing. Everything,” Lynch said.

Fast forward to the intense atmosphere in the St. Rose gym for last week’s season-opener against Red Bank Catholic, as the Belmar native embarks on his second season as the Purple Roses’ head Coach after establishing himself professionally as a player, and then a Coach in Belgium, before he and his wife, International Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters, moved to the jersey Shore from Belgium with their three children in 2020.

“Those moments when I was playing were incredible, so to be back getting involved with that kind of atmosphere, it’s extremely rewarding and fun to be a part of,” he said.

Villanova's Brian Lynch celebrates after the Wildcats defeated Pittsburg after double-overtime in their Big East Championship game at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 4, 1997.

It doesn’t hurt that Lynch has one of the most talked about local teams in recent memory, with six transfers expected to Catapult St. Rose in the hunt for what would be the program’s first-ever Shore Conference Tournament title.

“From the very beginning he just seemed really excited about what he was doing,” said legendary former CBA Coach Ed Wicelinski, who won 625 games and 14 Shore Conference titles, and was one of the first people Lynch reached out to after taking over. “I don’t get the sense it has anything to do with him. I get the sense that he is trying to build something and that is just a very nice thing.”

