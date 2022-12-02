A Song for Our Little Brother –

Remember all the songs we’ve sung together.

Remember the richness of our childhood Melody as we grew up surrounded by the love of friends and family. Singsong the Melody of Delta Dawn with us for the reward of a quarter from Uncle Dale.

Rejoice in the noise of our neighborhood games where we belted out the chorus of softball, kickball, dodgeball or basketball. Sing the ditties from our raucous block parties where we practiced our adulthood and coerced our parents to pay admission to hear us sing.

Recall the lyrics of our wondrous childhood Adventures from the back seat of the station wagon where we would harmonize choruses of “she’s looking at me” or “he’s breathing on me.”

Rejoice in the anthem of all our dreams we shared growing up. Trill the tunes from our college years and belt out the bad choices we enjoyed and learned from.

Croon the ballad of all our sorrows and defeated hopes.

Resound the Aria of Conquering our fears and overcoming life’s recurring obstacles.

Whisper the Lullaby of a life well lived. And recall again the song from our backseat childhood games as we warble the tune once again “are we there yet”?

Please sing a song for us as you join our mother in Heaven and know we will chime in on the chorus as we try not to miss the beat.

Brian Linsner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 after a long-term battle with lung cancer. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle.

He was born on November 19, 1969 in Great Bend, KS. Although he was a true midwesterner, as he would tell anyone who asked, in 1989 he left his familiar roots behind for the big city, working towards an undergraduate degree at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. After college, he went on to live and work in Kansas City, Los Angeles, California, and Memphis, Tennessee. During his many travels, he met some of his dearest Lifelong friends, and became a true Jayhawk fan. Brian had one of the most beautiful voices and was a member of the University Acapella group. We will miss his warmth, humor, talent, and his magnificent voice.

Brian is survived by his father, Larry Linsner; his brother, Bruce Linsner, his two sisters, Lynn DiPlacito, and LeAnn Pidcock; and several nieces and nephews, Kaycie Hansen, Chaelyn Hamann, Christian Flanders, Chelsey DiPlacito, and Dylan Pidcock; also one great-nephew, Aerick Naglowsky. He was preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Linsner.

Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.