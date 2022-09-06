Brian Kelly on OL changes following first-half blocked field goal: ‘That didn’t work’

LSU head Coach Brian Kelly said his team made a change to the left side of its line after a field goal in the second quarter by Florida State on Sunday.

The Tigers lost to Florida State 24-23 Sunday after their extra point to tie the game was blocked. Pressure on the extra point came from the left side, where Kelly made the adjustment.

“That didn’t work,” Kelly said.

LSU marched 99 yards on the final drive of the game to score, but couldn’t complete the comeback in Kelly’s first game.

Earlier in the game, LSU kicker Damion Ramos lined up a kick from the 30-yard line and it was blocked by Florida State’s Jared Verse.

Kelly and the Tigers will look to get their first win next Saturday against Southern University.

Before joining LSU over the offseason, Kelly was the head coach of Notre Dame from 2010 to 2021. Last season, he led the Fighting Irish to an 11-2 season with a Fiesta Bowl appearance.

He is trying to get the Tigers back on track after a 6-7 season last year.