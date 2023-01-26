Brian Kelly Accidentally paid extra $1 million by LSU football

Brian Kelly exceeded expectations in his first year as head coach of LSU football, as the Tigers won 10 games, made it to the SEC Championship game and won the Citrus Bowl. Kelly, who agreed to a 10-year, $100 million salary to be the LSU football coach, was paid well for his services. Too well.

In fact, LSU football accidentally paid Brian Kelly an extra $1 million in 2022, according to ESPN.

Kelly earned an extra $1,001,368 in 2022 due to Duplicate payments made by the LSU football program to the head coach’s LLC and to the Coach himself.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office said that LSU football discovered the error and has “moved to correct it.”

The double payments began in May.

The Auditor’s report stated the following, “LSU management and the head football Coach have enacted an adjusted payment schedule so the amount of overpayment will be recovered by the conclusion of fiscal year 2023.”

Clearly, LSU was pleased with Brian Kelly’s performance in 2022, just not so much that they wanted to pay him more than his salary entailed!

What a conversation this must have been between LSU and Kelly.

It’s a good thing the two sides figured things out.

After winning the SEC West and a Bowl game in his first year at LSU, Brian Kelly surely knows that the expectations will be ramped up even higher in year two.

With the fifth-ranked recruiting class in 2023 and a strong core of players returning, there’s reason to believe Kelly could have a strong tenure pacing the sidelines once again.

Just not strong enough to warrant overpaying him!