Brian Jason Perry – St George News

Nov. 15, 1977-Nov. 24, 2022

Brian Jason Perry, 45, passed away on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. He was born Nov. 15, 1977, in West Valley City, Utah, to Stanley Perry and Barbara Brown Perry.

He married the love of his life, Brittanny Marie Carpenter, on June 18, 2010, in Newport Beach, California.

Jason was born and raised in West Valley City, Utah. As a kindergartener, Jason regularly helped tie his friend and classmate Corby’s shoes. While attending Jackling Elementary School they enjoyed playing tether ball and building transformers. They entered a science competition and built a transparent beehive so well the Judges thought it was done by an adult. At Kennedy Junior High School, he was quite disruptive during marching band practice. His teacher, Mr. Carsy, made him flail on the floor while crying “I’m a dying cockroach!” This was his favorite part of band practice. His favorite pastime while attending Hunter High School was to cause trouble.

He was a drummer with his friends in the band Tinker Toys. Jason thought it was very cool when they were asked to play at a school assembly. In high school, Jason was loved by all, especially younger neighborhood kids who would ask him to play street basketball with them.

At 19 he went on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Tacoma, Washington. They came home just before Christmas in 1999. In spring of 2000, Jason and his brother Nate left the mountains of Utah for the ocean waves on the coast of Southern California. While living two exits from Mexico, Jason and Nate worked in Imperial Beach at Stanley Steamer. They were written up for costly long-distance phone charges they incurred while calling his mom is on the work phone.

He entered school to become a chiropractor and simultaneously worked at Geico in Poway, California, for a few years. In 2004, Jason and Nate bought a condo in Escondido, California. After Geico, he worked at a State Farm office in Carlsbad, California, where he gained experience running an insurance office and decided he wanted to open his own. In 2006, Jason and Nate bought another condo in Laguna Hills, California. In 2008 they opened his own Allstate office in San Juan Capistrano, California. Jason and Brittany met on a Sunday in November of 2008 after church at a “Break the Fast” get-together he was hosting athis house.

It wasn’t long after they started regularly going out to dinner. For Valentine’s 2009 Jason took Brittanny to the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles to see “Phantom of the Opera,” and after that, it was all over. They enjoyed spending time together almost every day after work and became best friends. It’s Feb. 11, 2010, Jason and Brittanny both got off work early and went on a horse ride together through the hills of San Juan Capistrano, California. They rode until Jason saw a spot overlooking the ocean. They asked Brittanny to marry him and she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. On June 18, 2010, their families gathered at the Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Jason and Brittanny were sealed for time and all eternity.

While living in Laguna Hills, California, they welcomed their baby girl Madelyn Rose Perry in October 2011. In the summer of 2012, Jason, Brittanny, and Madelyn moved to Santa Clara, Utah, and six months later to Washington, Utah. Jason and Brittanny welcomed their first baby boy Bennett Cash Perry in December 2013. In 2015, they bought two horses Jules and Sarg. They loved to ride and spend time with the horses, and even take them camping. The same year Jason and Brittanny bought a motorhome, which they renovated together and spent many weekends camping and spending Sacred family time. In June 2016, they welcomed another baby boy Garrett Finn Perry.

In late December 2016 Jason, Brittanny, and the kids moved to a new house in Washington, Utah. The next few years were spent raising his family and growing his business. They coached each of the kids’ soccer teams, one time even two teams the same season. Friday nights were always for family date nights. Jason enjoyed shopping with his Rose, camping with his boys and working on home projects for his Brittanny. They spent every day working from home and spending as much time together as possible. Family Vacations were a highlight in his family life.

In spring 2020, Jason bought another insurance office, which was an important milestone for him. Jason and Brittanny welcomed another baby boy Maverick Cole Perry, in August 2021. That November, Jason bought a new travel trailer for his family. He was so excited for all the family time and traveled extensively with the trailer. The summer of 2022 is one that will not soon be forgotten. It was filled with constant camping trips to different locations with the horses, trips to water Parks where they would spend multiple days playing in the water and sitting in the shade of the cabana, visiting Thanksgiving Point, and an adventure-filled week in Montana and Yellowstone, followed by a trip to the Grand Canyon.

Jason chased every dream, felt every feeling, loved without end and gave everything he had. He accomplished an incredible amount in his life. To those who knew him, nothing was impossible. He was incredibly smart and there was never a problem he couldn’t solve. They were always the first to selflessly serve when someone was in need. Even if he was up to his ears in projects, he always got it all done. His testimony of the Gospel was written on the fleshy tablets of his heart. They knew who they were and to whom they belonged. Jason was solid, steady, and calm in the storms of life. There will never be a day when his family will not deeply miss and need him Heaven gained one of the best of us.

He is survived by his wife Brittanny Perry and children Madelyn Rose, Bennett Cash, Garrett Finn and Maverick Cole Perry (Washington, Utah); his parents Stanley and Barbara Perry (West Valley City, Utah), his brother Nathan Perry (San Diego, California) and his sister Angela Perry (Taylorsville, Utah).

Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 pm at 450 West 3650 South, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St., St. George, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Jason’s online guest book.