Brian Harvey Remembered by state soccer community as more than Coach

Brian Harvey didn’t care much for honorifics.

Not even “Coach.”

Even though Harvey spent 34 years coaching soccer at Oklahoma City University and won more than 800 matches, his players rarely called him Coach Harvey or even Coach. To them, he was Brian or Harv.

“He was just our Brian,” former player Steven Cargill said. “That’s what he was.”

And he was loved.

That was clear during Harvey’s funeral. He died last month at the age of 75, and his Celebration of life over the weekend at Frontline Church Downtown turned into a de facto Reunion of players. There were hugs and handshakes, smiles and laughs as hundreds of them gathered.

They were so prevalent that everyone who spoke during the service had played for Harvey, including the presiding pastor, Dillon Byrd.

“We come to you as family and friends who are wounded,” Byrd said during one of his prayers. “We feel the sting of death in the loss of the one we love.”

That love was evident as women and men who played for Harvey shared memories and stories about a coach who changed soccer in Oklahoma. Yes, the soccer scene in our state wouldn’t be as robust as it is had it not been for Harvey. Youth soccer in the Oklahoma City area was almost nonexistent before Harvey. He started holding camps, coaching club teams and taking youth teams on international tours to his homeland, England.

Chances are good that any kid playing soccer in the state right now has a Coach with a tie back to Harvey. Either the Coach played for him or played for someone who did.

“Tim McLaughlin said it best,” former OCU player and current Rose State Women’s soccer Coach Tommy Riley said of the Energy FC co-owner. “We’re standing on Harv’s shoulders. What he’s done for the region and especially Oklahoma can never be matched.”

Here’s the thing: Harvey left his Fingerprints not because he won a lot of games ― and make no mistake, he loved to win ― but rather because of how he treated people.

He loved being around his players and assistants, telling stories and making jokes.

His daughter, Nicole, who also played for her dad before serving as one of his assistant coaches, said he absolutely loved bad jokes and cringey puns. He’d often tell an elaborate story to wind people up, then drop a big punch line.

“His favorite was the one where he claimed to be mowing,” Nicole Harvey said, “and the gas can tip over and our dog at the time, Harley, drinks it up. Then she starts running like crazy, and then she collapses and is unresponsive.

“Some unsuspecting person, usually a freshman, would say, ‘Oh, well! What happened?’

“And he would just meekly respond, ‘Oh, she just ran out of gas.’”

Harvey found a way to make even the most mundane activities fun. Every road trip included a contest to guess the exact time on the van clock when they would stop at their on-campus destination. Any airport layover brought out a dollar bill on a string that would be put into a walkway, then yanked away as people tried to pick it up.

Everyone who played for him knew how much fun Harvey was.

They knew, too, they could call on him if they ever needed anything.

Chris Harrison, the former host of The Bachelor, played for Harvey at OCU from 1989-93, and Harrison credits Harvey with helping him get his start in media. Harvey introduced Harrison to the sports information director at OCU, who gave him a job doing play-by-play for the basketball team. Then Harvey introduced Harrison to Bill Teegins, the legendary sportscaster who was then at News 9. Harrison got an internship and his first three jobs in TV through Teegins.

“Brian was there from Day 1, supporting me in those early days when I needed it most,” Harrison said. “They knew I didn’t need a coach in those moments. I needed a friend, someone who believed in me, someone who wouldn’t care that soccer was no longer the most important thing in my life.”

No doubt Harvey was a great coach. His stats tell the tale.

“But that’s not what brought all of us here,” Harrison said. “It was the life Lessons they taught us.”

Perhaps Brian Harvey didn’t like honorifics because a label can box people in. Maybe if he was known as “Coach,” people might get the wrong impression about him. They might think he was only about soccer when really, he was much more.

Mentor. Teacher. Leader. Friend.

His players understood that Brian Harvey was more than a coach, and that is why they came in droves to pay their respects to the man they knew as Harv.

