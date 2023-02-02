Brian Harvey Remembered by state soccer community as more than Coach

Brian Harvey didn’t care much for honorifics.

Not even “Coach.”

Even though Harvey spent 34 years coaching soccer at Oklahoma City University and won more than 800 matches, his players rarely called him Coach Harvey or even Coach. To them, he was Brian or Harv.

“He was just our Brian,” former player Steven Cargill said. “That’s what he was.”

And he was loved.

That was clear during Harvey’s funeral. He died last month at the age of 75, and his Celebration of life over the weekend at Frontline Church Downtown turned into a de facto Reunion of players. There were hugs and handshakes, smiles and laughs as hundreds of them gathered.

