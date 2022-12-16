Brian Brohm Relishing in Opportunity as Interim Head Coach for Purdue Football

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With Jeff Brohm now down at Louisville, interim head Coach Brian Brohm takes on responsibility for preparing the Purdue football team for its upcoming Matchup against No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The Boilermakers, who sit at 8-5 after coming off a loss in the Big Ten Championship game, captured their first division title in program history. Their Matchup against the Tigers is scheduled for Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

