Brian Bonesteel, owner of Green Acres Golf Course in Kingston, named Freeman’s Sportsperson of Year – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY — When Brian Bonesteel took over Green Acres Golf Course in Kingston in 2018, the golf business wasn’t exactly Booming in Ulster County. Courses were closing and others were struggling to make it.

But Bonesteel had a vision. He felt if he made improvements to the nine-hole course that didn’t offer much of a challenge with its wide-open fairways and few distinguishing features, Golfers looking for a good product would eventually show up.

“I believed there were still enough people playing golf to be successful,” the 53-year-old Bonesteel said. “I believed the course had and has the potential to gain those customers in order to become successful.”

Bonesteel and his maintenance crew transformed what was once called “Easy Acres” into a well-groomed and challenging layout that has become one of the most popular choices for Golfers in Ulster County and the surrounding area. Bonesteel lengthened the course, added fairway and greenside bunkers, built several ponds and tightened the fairways by growing rough and fescue.

Coupled with the surge of golf during the pandemic, Green Acres has never been busier. Golfers of all ages and skill levels have flocked to the course as it offers reasonable prices for those who can’t afford pricey memberships at country clubs or expensive greens fees at other public or semi-private courses.

The new version of Green Acres has also caught the attention of local golf officials. The UIster County Women’s Golf Association (UCWGA) Hosted the second round of its 54-hole 2022 tournament during the summer, and Green Acres drew compliments from competitors and tournament officials alike.

For providing the local golf community with the opportunity to play a public course at reasonable prices when choices are available

dwindled in Ulster County, Bonesteel has been honored as the Freeman’s 2022 Sportsperson of the Year.

Bonesteel credits the hard work and tireless dedication of his co-superintendent, Eddie Van Buren, and his maintenance team for the rapid improvement of the golf course, which is located at the end of Harwich Street in a residential section of Kingston. Sons Brandon and Jacob and daughter Raegan often work on the course as Green Acres has truly become a family affair.

Bonesteel’s wife, Tammy, was also a gracious host during the UCWGA tournament on July 23, providing competitors with refreshments both prior and during the tournament round. Bonesteel said the turfgrass at Green Acres has improved immeasurably after using liquid fertilizers produced by Enhanced Organics, a Chicago-based company. He also said the company’s owner, Frank Zamazal, has provided expert advice to keep the course green even during the driest of summers.

Bonesteel feels gratified that he has been able to assist in the growth of the game in Ulster County and beyond.

“The growth of golf and our contribution is a tough thing to measure, but I would hope that we have contributed to the growth of golf in Ulster County by giving a quality product option to the public,” he said. “I know that we have attracted people from other counties and states to our course and that is exciting for us considering where we began.”

Green Acres has filled a void left by the closing of other public courses in the past decade in Ulster and Sullivan counties.

In Ulster County, the Hudson Valley Resort & Spa in Kerhonkson, Ellenville’s Nevele Grande Resort & Country Club and the Lazy Swan Golf & Country Club Village in Saugerties have all shut down. In Sullivan, once-splendid golf courses like Grossinger’s

Country Club, Kutsher’s Country Club and the Concord Resort’s Monster Course haven’t been open for years.

Bonesteel, who has owned the adjacent Ascot Park Driving Range since 1994, has plans to make more Improvements to

Green Acres. He has already begun work on lengthening the par-4 first hole by about 50 yards, which includes adding a new

green. Bonesteel surrounded the par-3 third and seventh holes with Bunkers to make the two holes even more challenging near the end of the 2022 golf season.

“I am happy with the progress we have made so far to bring a quality product to the customer at a fair price,” Bonesteel said. “I have always believed in private clubs and their place in a community. I also have always believed you shouldn’t have to

Belong to one to get quality conditions on the golf course.”

Noted Radio Kingston sports broadcaster and Personality Dan Reinhard, who was the Freeman’s Sportsperson of the Year

in 2019, said Bonesteel has done a lot for local golf with his work at Green Acres.

“It’s been very special to watch Brian Transform Green Acres into a very competitive, highly-maintained golf course,” Reinhard said. “And just a heads up to the golf community — there is much more to come.”