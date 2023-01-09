Brewton-Parker Soccer Announces the Restructure of Leadership

VSN (admin) Published Monday, January 09, 2023 – 12:30 PM





MOUNT VERNON, Ga. – Brewton-Parker College President Dr. Steve Echols and Vice President for Athletics Chris Dooley have announced the restructuring of leadership for both soccer programs.

The shift will see the promotion of Phillip Borde as the Associate Head Coach for the Women’s program while Bob Neumann will move to Director of Soccer Programs in addition to continuing his role as the Head Coach of the men’s program.

“We are glad to have both Bob and Phillip on board for this transition,” Dooley said. “We are excited for both to continue to grow professionally, and we look forward to where both programs are headed with the new structure of leadership.”

With the shift in leadership, Borde will be dropping the interim tag and will now move into a more permanent leadership role in the Lady Barons’ program.

“First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity to remain a part of the Brewton-Parker coaching staff,” Borde said. “All good things come from Him, so it is a blessing to be named Associate Head Coach.”

“I would like to thank BPC and everyone involved in the hiring process,” Borde added. “I pray that I can reward their faith in me. Thank you to my wife, family, and friends for their support. I look forward to working with the ladies and building on the progress that has been made in the last few years.”

Borde has been at Brewton-Parker since the 2018 season when he first joined the staff as an Assistant coach. He heads into his second season at the helm of the program with the last season being in an interim role.

“There is a lot of work to do, but it’s obviously something very exciting for me [to be named the Director of Soccer Programs],” Neumann said. “I’ve been involved here at BPC for a few years now, and it’s really nice to have the backing of the athletics department and president. There are a few changes coming down the pipeline that will be really visible from the outside, and a few that will be more subtle behind the scenes.”

“I think all the changes will have a really positive effect on soccer here at Brewton-Parker,” Neumann mentioned. “First, is the hiring of Phillip and changing him from the Interim Head Coach to the Associate Head Coach. Phillip has a huge amount of soccer experience, both as a coach, and as a player, which I know will help him get the program moving in the right direction. It will be important that we get behind him and support him as he transforms the team into one that aligns with his vision.”

“In terms of the change in my position, I would just like to thank my wife for her support as I pursue the opportunity here at Brewton-Parker, without Kimberly and her sacrifices, none of this would have been possible,” Neumann added. “Also, I would like to thank Chris Dooley and Dr. Echols for their support in this process.”

Neumann will be Entering his third season as the Head Coach of the men’s program. Neumann has been at BPC since 2018, serving previously as an Assistant coach.

