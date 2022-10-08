Brewster comes from behind with late TDs to beat Yorktown

Brewster's Colin LaMoreaux hauls in a 15-yard, first-quarter touchdown pass from Massimo Parrello October 7, 2022 vs. visiting Yorktown. Brewster won 28-21.

BREWSTER — In a football game that had a little bit of everything, Friday night’s Showdown between Brewster and Yorktown had, more than anything else, an unforgettable closing six minutes.

Make that closing five minutes and 47 seconds.

In that time, the ball was fumbled three times and the teams combined to score three of the game’s six touchdowns.

And in a game that was heavy on outstanding Offensive performances, it was Brewster’s defense that scored what would be the game’s winning touchdown off a Strip and fumble recovery by sophomore Nick Smith and it was the Bears’ defense that ensured its 28-21 lead would hold up when senior Logan Simon stripped the ball from a player who had been a virtual one-man wrecking crew, scoring twice and amassing more than 200 yards on the ground.

“It was an insane game,” said Brewster junior Colin LaMoreaux, whose early first-quarter 15-yard touchdown reception from Massimo Parrello accounted for, with the PAT, the only points the Bears would score until early in the fourth quarter.

“Our guys wanted it. Big people made big plays,” LaMoreaux said.

“This was the best game ever,” Simon concluded.

What it means

Brewster's Luke Sanchez Races into the end zone on a 33-yard touchdown reception during Brewster's 28-21 win over Yorktown at Brewster October 7, 2022.

The win boosted what had been Brewster’s slim hopes of making the post-season, while Yorktown football Coach Pantelis Ypsilantis characterized the Huskers’ post-season chances as “really, really small,” saying they’d have to rely on multiple things to happen with other teams to “back in” to the playoffs.

Player of the game

Brewster quarterback Massimo Parrello prepares to unleash a pass during the Bears' 28-21 win over Yorktown October 7, 2022 at Brewster. Parrello threw for two touchdowns.

Top game honors were shared by two Bears.

Parrello threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. His 15-yard Strike to LaMoreaux followed a 56-yard hook-up with Luke Sanchez, which put the ball on the Husker 15.

Brewster's Joe Anfuso turns a fumbled handoff exchange into a key, 38-yard gain during Brewster's game-tying, fourth-quarter drive against Yorktown at Brewster October 7, 2022. Brewster won 28-21.

And Joe Anfuso had what arguably could be the play of the game off a broken play.

With Brewster trailing 21-14 with the ball on its own 45 yard-line on a second-and-eight with fewer than five minutes remaining, a handoff exchange from Parrello to Anfuso ended up with the ball on the ground. But Anfuso scooped the ball up, changed direction and eluded and outran tacklers for 38 yards down the left sideline to the Yorktown 17. A few plays and a couple of Yorktown penalties later and Parrello went in from less than a yard out.

By the numbers

Yorktown's Justin Meyreles tries to sidestep Brewster's Kevin Fox during Brewster's come-from-behind 28-21 win October 7, 2022 at Brewster. Meyreles rushed for two touchdowns and 232 yards.

Brewster (2-3) — Besides the 15-yarder to LaMoreaux, Parrello had a 33-yard touchdown pass to Luke Sanchez that tied the score at 14 early in the fourth quarter. Smith’s winning touchdown occurred when he sniffed out a screen pass around the Yorktown five-yard line and stripped the ball, which rolled into the end zone, where Smith got it. That occurred with 1:46 left on the clock. Kevin Perez was 4-for-4 on the PATS. Sanchez had a fourth-quarter interception in Bear territory.

