Brewery Arts Center launches a capital campaign for new permanent outdoor stage; 60 percent already raised | Carson City Nevada News





The mission of the Brewery Arts Center is to enrich the quality of life by cultivating arts and culture for all.

We have worked towards fulfilling this mission since our opening day in 1979 and have never before been on such solid footing as we stand today.

A significant factor in our current success began in 2016 when we became a recipient of the Levitt AMP award from the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation in Los Angeles who provides seed money for our free summer concert series that gives over 30,000 attendees annually the barrier free opportunity to experience together, the power of free, live music.

This series became the Cornerstone of everything we do, giving everyone access to quality, live entertainment and introducing new audiences to the programs of the Brewery Arts Center each year.

We are honored that the Levitt Foundation has recently awarded the Brewery Arts Center $90,000 to continue the concerts over the next three years and our next step to ensure that the music continues is building a permanent outdoor stage.

We are embarking on a capital campaign to raise $200,000.00 for a permanent outdoor stage for our Levitt AMP Free Summer Concerts as well as community use. This addition will ensure Sustainability for free live music that’s become a staple in Carson City for generations to come.

This new outdoor stage will be a professional venue for our community and we are asking you to take ownership by contributing to this project with a tax deductible donation.

DONATE TO THE STAGE HERE

Our hopes are to have the new stage built by this June 2023.

We sincerely thank everyone who has already contributed and appreciate all of your consideration. This stage will have a significant impact on our community and allow the music to continue for all.

Naming opportunities are still available for major gifts.