Brewer’s development strategy includes plans for an arts district

A potential arts district in Brewer’s future that would include an Amphitheater in a public park is one reason the city is proposing a handful of changes to a key economic development tool.

The city is proposing a number of updates to its Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, district that allows the city to set aside certain tax revenue for designated economic development projects.

The changes would broaden the types of projects the city could use that revenue for in the future, and would add Indian Trail Park to the TIF district so the city could use that revenue for Improvements in that area, according to D’arcy Main-Boyington , Brewer’s economic development director.

