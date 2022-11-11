Brew City Battle: Wisconsin men’s basketball vs. Stanford preview

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team (1-0) began their 2022-2023 season with a resounding win against South Dakota earlier in the week, taking down the Coyotes 85-59 at the Kohl Center.

Taking part in the Brew City Battle, the Badgers will look to remain undefeated at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The baseball field has been turned into a basketball arena for a pair of games, including the men’s basketball team facing off with Stanford.

Here is a preview of Wisconsin versus Stanford to help prepare for Friday night’s non-conference matchup.

