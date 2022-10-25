Brevard artists showcase their talents at Cocoa Beach Public Library

Support local Journalism by subscribing at Special Offers – USAToday Network.

They come from very different backgrounds, but the members of the Central Brevard Art Association share a common goal: To promote and encourage the arts.

Their upcoming annual Christmas Art Show and Sale will do just that, and provide some memorable holiday gifts too.

The show, which runs Friday through Sunday, Nov. 4 to 6, at Cocoa Beach Public Library, will showcase the unique talents of dozens of artists working on a variety of media, from photography and sculpture to jewelry and fiber.

In addition to the Christmas art show, the Association will host a show Feb. 9 to 11, 2023, at Cape Canaveral Public Library. Another exhibition of members’ works will take place at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library in Cocoa on April 28 to 30 next year.

It has been 62 years since a handful of local artists met at Voss Music in Cocoa’s Byrd Plaza to form the Brevard Art Association, which four years later morphed into the Central Brevard Art Association. The organization hopped to several locations around the county before settling for good in 2011 at its current headquarters in the former Rockledge police evidence building at 103 Barton Blvd.

Best Bets:Things to do on the Space Coast this weekend, including the Frankie Avalon concert

Hungry for fun:5 food fests add flavor to fall and winter on the Space Coast

Current members represent almost the entire county, from Titusville and Port St. John to Viera, Cocoa, Melbourne and the beaches, including Melbourne Beach.

Some members have been creating art since they could hold a pencil or paintbrush, while others raised families and held very different careers before finally embracing the arts.

Florida native Laurie Griffin, for example, worked for NASA for 35 years in various aspects of command control system operations and development before taking up watercolors in 2011.

NASA whiteboards:Intimate look at art by astronauts’ kids as mom, dad launched into space

Frits van Eeden:Friends remember Brevard artist’s kindness, Talent after learning of his death

“I started painting while I was still working, so I didn’t get a lot of time to paint,” she said.

She joined CBAA before she retired in 2015.

“Membership in CBAA is about being able to share your art and art journey with other artists and art lovers,” she said.

“I get the opportunity to learn and get first-hand experience from fellow artists who have practiced their whole lives. I also get to share my work at shows and (Brevard Art Association’s) Art in Public Places, and I get to participate in classes, workshops and demonstrations in watercolor as well as other media. That way I can experiment in areas that I’m interested in and see how I can apply them to my art. I have taken workshops on framing and the business of art as well. It’s great to have a community of artists around you.”

Fellow CBAA member Peggy Nolan has been involved in art throughout her life and spent 45 years primarily as an Educator in public and private schools. The Chicago native and CBAA president for the last eight years continues teaching, now with the Central Brevard Art Association in its summer art program for children, and with drawing classes throughout the year.

Kate Parker has been drawing as long as she can remember. A certified Oncology nurse, Parker worked as a nurse in the United Arab Emirates, where she met her late husband, Andy, who introduced her to Florida

Arthur DeLaurentis, a lapidary for 40 years and a Silversmith for 15, worked as a chef for 30 years and is the retired owner of Rose Garden Interiorscapes in Boca Raton.

Pat Whipple taught art in New Jersey and Connecticut before heading to Florida, where she instructed at St. Mark’s before retiring after 25 years as an Educator While she is very adept in oils and acrylics, she is also immensely creative with papier-mâché and clay .

Every member brings a different point of view and approach, which is a good thing, since it provides CBAA-sponsored art shows with an embarrassment of riches to meet the interests of all art lovers.

In addition to exhibitions, CBAA hosts art classes to help adults as well as children to hone their creative skills.

CBAA also encourages the development of the arts through a Scholarship given annually to an Eastern Florida State College student studying visual arts and a youth Scholarship to one or more graduating high school Seniors interested in a post-secondary education in art.

Since the Scholarship was established in 2004, 16 Scholarships have been awarded. The Scholarships are funded through the baskets that are raffled at each of the CBAA art shows.

“It is a wonderful group with such amazing talent,” said Griffin.

If you go

Central Brevard Art Association show and sale

When: 9 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, and 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6

Where: Cocoa Beach Public Library, 550 N. Brevard Ave.

Admission: Free

Info: 321-806-8065

On the web: cbaartists.com

Whether you’re interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local Journalism by subscribing at Special Offers – USAToday Network.