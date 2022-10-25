Brevard artists showcase their talents at Cocoa Beach Public Library

Brevard artists showcase their talents at Cocoa Beach Public Library

They come from very different backgrounds, but the members of the Central Brevard Art Association share a common goal: To promote and encourage the arts.

Their upcoming annual Christmas Art Show and Sale will do just that, and provide some memorable holiday gifts too.

The show, which runs Friday through Sunday, Nov. 4 to 6, at Cocoa Beach Public Library, will showcase the unique talents of dozens of artists working on a variety of media, from photography and sculpture to jewelry and fiber.

In addition to the Christmas art show, the Association will host a show Feb. 9 to 11, 2023, at Cape Canaveral Public Library. Another exhibition of members’ works will take place at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library in Cocoa on April 28 to 30 next year.

