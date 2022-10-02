Brett Maher 45 yard field goal keeps Dallas in the lead

All signs lean to Cooper Rush making another start at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboysruling out a potential NFC East rematch between Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz of Washington.

When the Commanders (1-2) travel to the Cowboys (2-1) on Sunday, Wentz will be attempting to help the team and his career get back on track as Prescott continues to recover from a fractured thumb.

When Wentz went No. 2 overall th Philadelphia in the 2016 draft and Prescott advanced from a fourth-round pick to an immediate star in a Fantastic Rookie season, these two quarterbacks appeared to be destined to be division rivals for years.

Instead, Wentz, who spent a season away from the NFC East, is attempting to avoid the tag of journeyman quarterback as Prescott, who is still Dallas’ starting quarterback, watches Rush keep the Mavericks alive

Wentz is the quarterback of the NFL’s No. 9 passing offense. He was released by Indianapolis after the 2017 season Colts‘ postseason hopes were dashed by a defeat to last place Jacksonville. However, he was just defeated by his former squad 24-8 and took nine sacks.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys live updates, NFL Week 4 2022 at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

The Cowboys haven’t given up 200 passing yards in a game despite facing Joe Burrow and Tom Brady the first two weeks.

Since Prescott broke his right thumb in a season-opening defeat against Brady and Tampa Bay, Rush has been the head coach of two triumphs. The undrafted sixth-year athlete is 3-0 stepping in for Prescott, including one start last year.

All three of Rush’s triumphs featured overtime or fourth-quarter drives that sealed the deal. Only one other NFL quarterback, Virgil Carter of Chicago in 1968, accomplished that feat in his first three starts.

The most recent was a 23-16 triumph over the New York Giants on Monday night, Dallas’ second straight win following a loss to start the season, while Washington’s record was the opposite.