Brett Favre Reported to have Received Welfare Funding for University Volleyball Stadium

As reported by Mississippitoday.org, HOF quarterback Brett Favre received assistance from former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant in securing state welfare monies to assist with the building of a volleyball facility at Southern Mississippi University.

Text messages entered Monday into the state’s ongoing civil lawsuit over the welfare scandal reveal that former Gov. Phil Bryant pushed to make NFL Legend Brett Favre’s volleyball idea a reality.

The texts show that the then-governor even guided Favre on how to write a funding proposal so that it could be accepted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services – even after Bryant ousted the former welfare agency director John Davis for suspected fraud.

“Just left Brett Favre,” Bryant texted nonprofit founder Nancy New in July of 2019, within weeks of Davis’ departure. “Can we help him with his project. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.” –