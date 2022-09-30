Brett Favre and the Volleyball Stadium

In a Hinds County court filing Revealing dozens of text messages between Nancy New (pictured), Brett Favre and Phil Bryant, the Mississippi Community Education Center explains that it is seeking to compel former Gov. Bryant to turn over documents related to the volleyball stadium funding because it is relevant to their defense in the civil suit. The filing expresses particular concern with the claim that MCEC used TANF funds to pay Brett Favre $1.1 million simply for the purpose of “enriching” him.

“The evidence detailed here suggests, quite strongly, that Governor Bryant knew MDHS funds were being sought by Favre to construct the Volleyball Facility; approved of the use of MDHS funds to construct the Volleyball Facility, and participated in securing MDHS funds for construction of the Volleyball Facility,” the Sept. 22, 2022, the court filing says.

“This evidence of involvement by MDHS executives, including Governor Bryant, directly impacts MCEC’s Defenses and Counterclaims to MCEC’s claims, including its Claim to Recover $1,100,000 paid to Favre Enterprises, Inc. for construction of the Volleyball Facility.”

Bryant denies all accusations of wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)