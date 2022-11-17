Brethren volleyball earns conference title, experience in 2022
For the first time since head Coach Moriah Miltgen grabbed the reins of the Brethren volleyball program in 2019, the Bobcats did not appear in a district championship game.
But for those who bank on postseason action making or breaking a season wouldn’t get the full picture as to what Brethren accomplished in 2022. They wouldn’t see the hours put in, how much work it took to become a Cohesive unit or the times where they simply got to be high school students playing a game they loved.