Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Vitaly Janelt gives hosts early lead
Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.
Thomas Frank and his team beat Man City in their last outing, a match where Ivan Toney starred and scored twice – although he’s now subject to FA charges over alleged betting breaches. As for Spurs, they defeated Leeds in a seven-goal thriller in mid-November, a result which left them fourth in the table and hoping that they can mount a realistic charge for the top-four – and even maybe a title Tilt – once again.
However, they remain eight points off Arsenal for this term and have played one game more, too. Harry Kane starts and features for the first time since his penalty miss for England in the World Cup quarter-final against France, but French Captain Hugo Lloris is rested with Fraser Forster deputizing in goal.
Follow all the action from Brentford vs Tottenham below.
30 mins: Son with another sight of goal outside the box – this time on his left foot – and it forces Raya to dive down low to his right, but the Brentford goalkeeper holds on well!
29 mins: Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo delivers a lovely free-kick into the box but Eric Dier does well to head over the bar.
Fraser Forster collects from Brentford’s subsequent corner….
26 mins: Lovely turn from Kulusevski on the right – he darts past Ben Mee but his shot is comfortable for Raya in the Brentford goal.
Much better from Tottenham in the last few minutes…
25 mins: First sight of goal for Son Heung-min.
The South Korean finds some space cutting in from the left, but his shot is tame and straight at David Raya!
22 mins: Bit of a flare up between Henry and Kulusevski after the Spurs man upends the Brentford defender – and seems to leave a leg in!
No further action taken from the referee David Coote.
20 mins: Brentford still dominant here, with Spurs unable to get out of their own half!
Antonio Conte’s team simply haven’t been going yet! The Italian has a face like Thunder down on the touchline…
Brentford 1-0 Tottenham (Janelt, 15)
15 mins: Brentford have the breakthrough!
Spurs opened up all too easily down the left, with Toney heading on for Mbuemo. His cross finds Jensen whose deflected shot is saved by Fraser Forster but the midfielder Vitaly Janelt taps into an empty net from close range!
Work to do from Tottenham straight away here…
12 mins: Harry Kane steps up to take – but the Brentford wall does his job and the ball is diverted behind for a corner.
Ivan Perisic takes the set-piece but it’s poor and cleared at the front post.
10 mins: Matt Doherty finds a route into the final third down the right, but can’t find the cross.
Son Heung-min then glides towards the penalty area and is hauled down by Ben Mee.
Free-kick for Spurs in a promising position…
5 mins: Some nerves early on from Tottenham, who’ve had a scruffy start.
Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga misplaces a pass to his left, heaping more pressure on the visitors, but they deal with a long throw from Jensen well – Harry Kane heading away.
Spurs still to retain possession at all so far!
