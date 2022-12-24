Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Bees have a strong home record and could offer value against a Spurs team that has been indifferent on the road this term

Tottenham Hotspur return to Premier League action on Boxing Day as Antonio Conte’s men travel to west London for a capital derby against Brentford.

Spurs resume their campaign in fourth place and have picked up 11 points from a possible 21 on the road this term.

The Bees meanwhile beat Champions Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad stadium just before the break for the World Cup and Thomas Frank’s team sits a creditable 10th in the table.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur latest odds

The last meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw in April and another stalemate can be backed up 12/5 (3.40) with bet365.

The hosts have never beaten Spurs in the Premier League and are offered at 3/1 (4.00) with the draw available at 10/11 (1.91).

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur first goal scorer odds

Harry Kane is the favorite to open the scoring at 3/1 (4.00) with Heung-min Son and Ivan Toney both priced at 11/2 (6.50).

Elsewhere in the market Dejan Kulusevski is priced at 15/2 (8.50) with Bryan Mbeumo at 9/1 (10.00).

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

The Bees have been solid in front of their own fans this season with only leaders Arsenal managing to win at the Gtech Community stadium.

Thomas Frank’s side will be hoping to capitalize on Spurs’ defensive fragility before the World Cup break which saw the north Londoners concede two goals or more in five consecutive Premier League encounters.

Tottenham are without Rodrigo Betancur who is suspended while Richarlison is injured, and it remains to be seen how Harry Kane is mentally and physically after the World Cup.

Spurs have struggled on the road this season and facing a Brentford side who have been strong at home could be a tough return to action for the north Londoners.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur tips and predictions

Backing the Bees to win with a +0.5 Asian Handicap at 87/100 (1.87) looks like a tempting option and one that pays out if they avoid defeat as they have done in six of their seven home league games this term.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

