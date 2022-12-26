Brentford vs. Tottenham: Free Live Stream Premier League Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Tottenham Hotspur has a chance to close out 2022 with a leap to second in the Premier League if it can beat Brentford away in the early Boxing Day kickoff. Antonio Conte’s side return to action sat fourth in the standings following a unique World Cup in Qatar, but focus is needed as the domestic calendar gets back underway in England’s top flight. The winter club break came at a terrible time for the Bees after they beat Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City, hoping to use that result as a springboard for the second half of the season. That pre-World Cup win over the Citizens could hardly have been more timely for Brentford, too, considering the club was without a win in five outings across all competitions prior to the upset.

How to Watch Brentford vs. Spurs Today

Game Date: December 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

And of the west London outfit’s World Cup attendees have had Ample chance to reintegrate into the Squad following their campaigns in Qatar, while Harry Kane and Son Heung-min—captains of England and South Korea, respectively—are also fully back in the swing of things at Spurs:

The Tottenham defense will still be without two key names who Featured in the final, however, given newly crowned world Champion Cristian Romero and losing runner-up Hugo Lloris will be only a week removed from the final.

Conte has confirmed Fraser Forster will start in goal as Captain Lloris takes his spot on the bench, while central defender Romero is expected to return in time for the following fixture against Aston Villa.

Only Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (18) has scored more goals than Kane (12) in the Premier League so far this season, although Brentford has a Hero of its own up front in 10-goal Ivan Toney.

He’ll be hopping to break a three-game duck against Spurs at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday, with Brentford having failed to score in each of its three run-ins with Tottenham to date (two losses, one draw).

