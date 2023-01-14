Brentford FC vs. AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Saturday’s action in the Premier League will see AFC Bournemouth meet up with Brentford FC. The game at Brentford Community Stadium starts at 12:30 PM ET. With 26 points, Brentford is ninth in the league table. Bournemouth has 16 points, and is in 16th place.

Brentford and Bournemouth Stats

With 30 goals in 18 matches, Brentford is eighth in the Premier League. On the other side, Bournemouth has allowed 39 goals in 18 games, 20th in the league.

Bournemouth is 14th in the Premier League in goals scored (18 overall, one per game), and Brentford is 14th in goals conceded (28 overall, 1.6 per game).

Brentford has outscored opponents 30-28, and its +2 goal differential is ninth in the Premier League.

In terms of goal differential, Bournemouth is 19th in the Premier League at -21.

Brentford Key Players

Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, who has 12 goals (on 33 shots) in 16 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Brentford is Bryan Mbeumo, who has four goals in 18 games.

Brentford’s leader in assists is Mathias Jensen, who has four in 18 games (14th in league).

Bournemouth Key Players

Brentford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2022 Tottenham D 2-2 Mold 12/30/2022 West Ham W 2-0 Away 1/2/2023 Liverpool W 3-1 Mold 1/14/2023 Bournemouth – Mold 1/22/2023 Leeds – Away 2/4/2023 Southampton – Mold 2/11/2023 Arsenal – Away

Bournemouth Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2022 Chelsea W 2-0 Away 12/31/2022 Crystal Palace W 2-0 Mold 1/3/2023 Manchester United L 3-0 Away 1/14/2023 Brentford – Away 1/21/2023 Nottingham Forest – Mold 2/4/2023 Brighton – Away 2/11/2023 Newcastle – Mold

