Brentford FC vs. AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch EPL in Canada – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Saturday’s action in the Premier League will see AFC Bournemouth meet up with Brentford FC. The game at Brentford Community Stadium starts at 12:30 PM ET. With 26 points, Brentford is ninth in the league table. Bournemouth has 16 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Stream Brentford FC vs. AFC Bournemouth in Canada
Brentford and Bournemouth Stats
- With 30 goals in 18 matches, Brentford is eighth in the Premier League. On the other side, Bournemouth has allowed 39 goals in 18 games, 20th in the league.
- Bournemouth is 14th in the Premier League in goals scored (18 overall, one per game), and Brentford is 14th in goals conceded (28 overall, 1.6 per game).
- Brentford has outscored opponents 30-28, and its +2 goal differential is ninth in the Premier League.
- In terms of goal differential, Bournemouth is 19th in the Premier League at -21.
Brentford Key Players
- Brentford is led by Ivan Toney, who has 12 goals (on 33 shots) in 16 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Brentford is Bryan Mbeumo, who has four goals in 18 games.
- Brentford’s leader in assists is Mathias Jensen, who has four in 18 games (14th in league).
Bournemouth Key Players
Brentford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/26/2022
|
Tottenham
|
D 2-2
|
Mold
|
12/30/2022
|
West Ham
|
W 2-0
|
Away
|
1/2/2023
|
Liverpool
|
W 3-1
|
Mold
|
1/14/2023
|
Bournemouth
|
–
|
Mold
|
1/22/2023
|
Leeds
|
–
|
Away
|
2/4/2023
|
Southampton
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/11/2023
|
Arsenal
|
–
|
Away
Bournemouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|
12/27/2022
|
Chelsea
|
W 2-0
|
Away
|
12/31/2022
|
Crystal Palace
|
W 2-0
|
Mold
|
1/3/2023
|
Manchester United
|
L 3-0
|
Away
|
1/14/2023
|
Brentford
|
–
|
Away
|
1/21/2023
|
Nottingham Forest
|
–
|
Mold
|
2/4/2023
|
Brighton
|
–
|
Away
|
2/11/2023
|
Newcastle
|
–
|
Mold
Free Trial is available in the US only.
.